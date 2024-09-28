How to watch today's Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

El Sadar can witness Barcelona record their eighth straight La Liga win when the Blaugrana take on Osasuna on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski's first-half strike against Getafe in the mid-week has helped Hansi Flick's men maintain a 100 percent record in the Spanish top flight this campaign.

On the other hand, Osasuna return back to their base following a goalless draw at Valencia.

How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Osasuna and Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: El Sadar

La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, September 28, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Osasuna team news

Iker Munoz and Kike Barja are the long-term absentees at the club, but Osasuna boss Vincent Moreno has plenty of options at his disposal otherwise.

Ante Budimir could be deployed as the centre-forward here, and Bryan Zaragoza can also expect a recall to the XI.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Herrando, Bretones; Moncayola, Torro, Gomez; Zaragoza, Budimir, Oroz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: Vidal, Cruz, U. Garcia, Herrando, Areso, Pena, Boyomo, Bretones, Catena Midfielders: Torro, Moncayola, Ibanez, Oroz, Gomez, Ru. Garcia, Martinez Forwards: Ra. Garcia, Budimir, Zaragoza, Arnaiz, Benito

Barcelona team news

A host of players continue to miss out for the Catalan giants. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, Gavi and Marc Bernal all occupy the treatment room.

For Saturday's game, Pedri is likely to be handed a start ahead of Marc Casado, while Lewandowski will be supported by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in attack.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Astralaga, Yaakobishvili Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia, Fort, Martin, Dominguez Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, Cuenca, Guillermo Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Osasuna and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 31, 2024 Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna La Liga January 11, 2024 Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna Spanish Super Cup September 3, 2023 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga May 2, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna La Liga November 8, 2022 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga

