Oman vs Thailand: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Oman will be looking to bounce back from an opening-day defeat at the 2023 Asian Cup when they take on Thailand at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Sunday.
While Brako Ivankovic's side suffered a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia, the War Elephants will be looking to remain atop Group F following their 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Oman vs Thailand kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
The Asian Cup match between Oman and Thailand will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
It will kick off at 9:30 am EDT on January 21 in the United States (US).
How to watch Oman vs Thailand online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through CBS Golazo Network, and Paramount+, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Oman team news
Midfielder Tamim Al-Balushi was forced off injured after he had initially come in as a substitute for Abdullah Fawaz in the second half.
Ivankovic had named the same XI from the preparatory friendly against UAE, but Mataz Saleh may be brought in place of Fawaz this time around.
Salaah Al-Yahyaei, who converted from the spot against Saudi, will continue just behind the front two of Issam Al-Sabhi and Muhsen Al-Ghassani.
Oman possible XI: Al-Mukhaini; Al-Alawi, Al-Braiki, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi; Al-Saadi; Al-Yahmadi, Saleh; Al-Yahaei; Al-Sabhi, Al-Ghassani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Mukhaini, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Rawahi
|Defenders:
|Al-Habashi, Al-Habsi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Kaabi, Al-Braiki, Al-Busaidi, M. Al-Mushaifri, Al-Gheilani
|Midfielders:
|Durbin, Al-Alawi, Al-Malki, Al-Yahmadi, Fawaz, Saleh, Al-Mamari, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Saadi
|Forwards:
|Al-Sabhi, Al-Aghbari, Al-Ghassani, Abdullah Al-Mushaifri, Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri
Thailand team news
Thailand coach Masatada Ishii will not look to make changes aplenty after the matchday one win over Kyrgyzstan.
However, the likes of Sarach Yooyen and Jaroensak Wonggorn may be handed starts ahead of Peeradon Chamratsamee and Bordin Phala respectively, while brace hero Supachai Chaided continues upfront.
Thailand possible XI: Khammai; Mickelson, Dolah, Hemviboon, Bunmathan; Yooyen, Pomphan; Mueanta, Sarachat, Wonggorn; Chaided.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tedsungnoen, Anuin, Khammai
|Defenders:
|Channgom, Bunmathan, Dolah, Mickelson, Praisuwan, Hemviboon, Bureerat, Thongsong
|Midfielders:
|Kaman, Yooyen, Sarachat, Autra, Wonggorn, Poomchantuek, Pomphan, Charoenrattanapirom, Promsrikaew, Kanitsribampen, Chamratsamee
|Forwards:
|Chaided, Mueanta, Poeiphimai
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Oman and Thailand across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 25, 2021
|Thailand 0-1 Oman
|International Friendly
|January 2, 2019
|Thailand 2-0 Oman
|Non-FIFA Friendly
|February 29, 2012
|Oman 2-0 Thailand
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|September 6, 2011
|Thailand 3-0 Oman
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers
|June 22, 2008
|Oman 2-1 Thailand
|AFC World Cup Qualifiers