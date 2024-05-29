This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa Conference League
OPAP Arena
Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 Europa Conference League final

Europa Conference LeagueOlympiacos vs FiorentinaOlympiacosFiorentina

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Olympiacos and Fiorentina will face off in this year's Europa Conference League final at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday.

Olympiacos beat Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate in the semi-final and have lost just one out of their last 12 matches across all competitions. Fiorentina also boast a similar record, having lost only once in their last seven outings. They had a more difficult road to the final, with a 4-3 result helping the Italian side edge past Club Brugge in the last round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Olympiacos vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date:May 29, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:OPAP Arena

The match will be played at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, ViX+ and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

Olympiacos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar will have his full squad fit for Wednesday's final, including former Fiorentina forward Stevan Jovetic, who has recovered from a recent injury.

Only Nelson Abbey and Gelson Martins will be unavailable, as neither was included in the club's UEFA squad list.

Olympiakos possible XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Ndoj, Restos, Ortega; Iborra, Hezze; Masouras, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Tzolakis, Paschalakis, Papadoudis
Defenders:Carmo, Biancone, Ndoj, Retsos, Vezo, Ortega, Richards, Rodinei, Quini
Midfielders:Hezze, Iborra, Camara, Horta, Chiquinho, Alexandropoulos, Fortounis, Carvalhoa, Masouras, Jovane, Brnic, Podence
Forwards:Navarro, El Kaabi, Jovetic, El-Arabi, Bah

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina will be missing only one player, winger Riccardo Sottil, who fractured his collarbone earlier this month.

Lucas Beltran, Fiorentina's top scorer in the Conference League this season with four goals, is expected to pair up with either Andrea Belotti or M'Bala Nzola in the attack.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Kouame; Nzola

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
Defenders:Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
Midfielders:Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
Forwards:Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever face-off between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

Useful links

