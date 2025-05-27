How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to battle against the Dallas Stars to start the highly anticipated Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Final on May 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers lead the series 2-1. The Oilers dominated their most recent matchup, winning 6-1 behind two goals from Zach Hyman.

Edmonton has a 48-29-5 record going into the game, with a solid 30-14-3 record at home. With a 29-9-3 record in games in which their opponents accumulate more penalty minutes, the Oilers have performed exceptionally well when competing with a man advantage.

Dallas, on the other hand, is 24-21-3 away from home and 50-26-6 overall. Additionally, the Stars have benefited from opponent penalties, earning 27-12-3 in these circumstances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Dallas Stars in an epic NHL battle on May 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

Date May 27, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Place Location Edmonton, Canada

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars team news

Edmonton Oilers team news

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and ten assists in his previous ten games.

Leon Draisaitl leads his team with 54 assists and 52 goals this season.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Day-to-Day Calvin Pickard Undisclosed Out

Dallas Stars team news

Miro Heiskanen has contributed seven assists and one goal in his last ten games for the Stars.

Matt Duchene has scored 30 goals and provided 52 assists.

Dallas Stars injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roope Hintz Lower leg injury Day-to-Day Nils Lundkvist Upper body injury Out for Season

Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers seem to be in a stronger position going into Game 4 based on their previous five meetings. Including consecutive dominating performances in Games 2 and 3, outperforming the Stars 9-1, they have won three of those meetings. With a 6-1 thumping on May 26, Edmonton's attack demonstrated its ability to take advantage of scoring opportunities. Dallas, meanwhile, has had defensive difficulties in their last games, despite managing two close victories earlier in the season, one in Game 1 and one in the regular season. With home ice edge and key players such as Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl competing at their best, the Oilers may maintain their offensive dominance and take a decisive 3-1 lead in the series if the trend continues.

Date Results May 26, 2025 Oilers 6-1 Stars May 24, 2025 Oilers 3-0 Stars May 22, 2025 Stars 6-3 Oilers Mar 27, 2025 Stars 4-3 Oilers Mar 09, 2025 Oilers 5-4 Stars

More NHL news and coverage