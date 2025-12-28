How to watch Ohio State vs UCLA NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ohio State Buckeyes will square off against the UCLA Bruins to start the highly anticipated NCAAW game on December 28, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

The Bruins marginally outperform the Buckeyes at 87.6 points per game, while the Buckeyes average 87.3 points per game. Ohio State has allowed 59.4 points per game, while UCLA has only allowed 55.3.

Ohio State averages 18.6 assists and shoots 46.5%, while the Bruins shoot 51.2% from the field with 22.3 assists per game. Ohio State trails UCLA by 38.3 rebounds per game, while UCLA averages 39.4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs UCLA Bruins NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCLA Bruins will meet in an exciting NCAAW game on December 28, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date December 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCLA Bruins live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Jaloni Cambridge shoots an effective 51.7% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 19.3 points a game.

Kylee Kitts averages 7.5 rebounds per game, comprising 4.2 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Kennedy Cambridge averages 1.1 turnovers per game while dishing out 3.7 assists in 24.9 minutes.

UCLA Bruins team news

Kiki Rice shoots 48.1% from the field and an outstanding 86.5% from the free-throw line, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Lauren Betts averages 7.5 rebounds per game, comprising 5.0 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Charlisse Leger-Walker averages 2.0 turnovers per game while scoring 6.7 assists in 27.2 minutes.

Ohio State Buckeyes and UCLA Bruins head-to-head record

Based on their most recent head-to-head encounter, Ohio State defeated UCLA 48–10 on November 16, 2025, giving them a sizable psychological advantage. That outcome demonstrated Ohio State's capacity to maintain total control over both ends of the court, limiting UCLA's scoring while producing effective offensive action.

In order to prevent another lopsided result, UCLA will probably try to adapt and respond with better execution, but Ohio State might try to impose its tempo early and create separation if a similar dynamic emerges in this game.