‘Odegaard like Alonso and could replace Modric’ – Real Madrid role beckons says Sociedad legend Ufarte

The Norwegian has been catching the eye during a loan spell away from Santiago Bernabeu, but will be taken back by his parent club at some stage

Martin Odegaard is cut from the same cloth as former star Xabi Alonso and could go on to fill the boots of Luka Modric at Santiago Bernabeu, claims legend Roberto Lopez Ufarte.

The Norwegian youngster is currently on a loan spell away from the Spanish capital. Having previously caught the eye at Heerenveen and Vitesse in the Eredivisie, Odegaard is now proving his worth in La Liga with Sociedad.

A deal struck in the summer of 2019 is supposed to last two seasons, with the 21-year-old due back at Anoeta in 2020-21. He has, however, made no secret of the fact that intends to make a breakthrough in Madrid and his performances in the current campaign have led to suggestions that his latest loan could be cut short.

Article continues below

More teams

Ufarte can appreciate why the Blancos would be considering that, especially as 34-year-old Modric could soon be taking on a final challenge in his illustrious career.

The Sociedad icon told Noticias de Gipuzkoa of Odegaard: “I think he has his head screwed on and he knows why he came here: to show people, to show that he has a lot of ability and that he is waiting for a spot to open up at Real Madrid. These are just my thoughts, but possibly in the next year when Modric leaves.

“Possibly, as he has said many times, he is here for two years. They might leave him here because it's down to the club who pays him, which is not just Real Sociedad but Real Madrid.”

Ufarte added on a player with seven goals and eight assists to his name in 2019-20: “He didn't just surprise the Real Sociedad fans and the staff but Real Madrid people too and all of .

“If you ask anyone who the most important players at La Real are, they will say Odegaard, [Alexander] Isak and [Mikel] Oyarzabal but Odegaard will always be in first place.

“He has almost all of the tools to play in midfield. We won't just speak about his technique, which is exquisite, and he knows the exact moment when he has to do something and when to give the ball but what also stands out is his recoveries and pressures. Because the first to put the central defenders under pressure is him.

“If you pushed me to find one, maybe he holds onto the ball a bit much but they are at the right moments when he thinks the best thing to do is hold onto the ball to let his team-mates get free, but he is a player with talent, he knows what is best for him and for the team above all.”

Sociedad have had plenty of talent to fill a similar role down the years, as have Madrid, with Ufarte suggesting that Odegaard could follow in some illustrious footsteps.

He said: “I won't say he reminds me of Xabi Alonso, who impacted things in a different way during his time, but at the same time he was a midfielder who did these racking passes that stood out, and yes, he has many similar things and he isn't too far off Xabi.”