Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Arsenal in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest have managed to win just one out of their four matches across all competitions this year and their Premier League record has been worse. The 16th-placed team has won just two out of their last 10 league games.

The last two months have not been good for the Gunners who have won only two out of their last 10 matches across all competitions. They beat Crystal Palace 5-0 in their most recent outing though, and that should give them enough confidence to put together a winning run.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm ET Venue: City Ground

The match will be played at the City Ground on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

All six players from Nottingham Forest who participated in the Africa Cup of Nations will be part of the knockout stages, leading to the absence of Ola Aina, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare, and Moussa Niakhate for the upcoming match against Arsenal.

Furthermore, left-back Nuno Tavares is ineligible to play against his parent club and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Anthony Elanga (thigh), and Divock Origi (groin) were all sidelined during Friday's FA Cup fixture.

Nottingham predicted XI: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala, Yates; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel, Aina Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal team news

Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still involved in competitions with their respective countries. On the other hand, Jurrien Timber (ACL) and Fabio Vieira (groin) are not expected to make a swift return.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, White, Walters, Soares Midfielders: Elneny, Smith Rowe, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard Forwards: Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/08/23 Arsenal 2 - 1 Nottingham Forest Premier League 05/20/23 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal Premier League 10/30/22 Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest Premier League 01/09/22 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 Arsenal FA Cup 09/25/19 Arsenal 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest League Cup

