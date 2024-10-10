How to watch today's Norway vs Slovenia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Slovenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following their unbeaten starts in the Nations League from Group B3, Norway and Slovenia will lock horns as Ullevaal Stadion on Thursday.

Both sides failed to pick up a single victory in the September games and will be desperate for survival when they convene against each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norway vs Slovenia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Slovenia will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Norway vs Slovenia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

The UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Slovenia will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

With captain Martin Odegaard sidelined with an ankle injury, Norway boss Stale Solbakken will look to introduce Antonio Nusa to the XI.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland should continue in the final third.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe; Myhre, Berg, Berge; Sorloth, Nusa, Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Ajer, Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Pederson, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe, Langas, Gundersen Midfielders: Berge, Thorstvedt, Berg, Thorsby, Hauge, Donnum, Nusa, Vetlesen, Horn Myhre Forwards: Sorloth, Haaland, Larsen

Slovenia team news

The visitors will be without midfield duo Sandi Lovric and Tomi Horvat due to injuries.

Petar Stojanovic, Vanja Drkusic, Jaka Bijol and Erik Janza are likely to make the back-four, in front of goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

In attack, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko will be joined by Andraz Sporar of Panathinaikos.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Stojanovic, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Ilicic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sesko, Sporar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Vidovsek, Vekic Defenders: Stojanovic, Bijol, Balkovec, Janza, Drkusic, Bajric, Karic, Zec Midfielders: Kurtic, Ilicic, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar, Elsnik, Repas, Petrovic, Jovanovic Forwards: Sporar, Sesko, Celar, Vipotnik, Kramer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Norway and Slovenia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2022 Slovenia 2-1 Norway UEFA Nations League June 9, 2022 Norway 0-0 Slovenia UEFA Nations League November 16, 2018 Slovenia 1-1 Norway UEFA Nations League October 13, 2018 Norway 1-0 Slovenia UEFA Nations League October 11, 2013 Slovenia 3-0 Norway World Cup Qualifiers

