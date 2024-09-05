+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conor-Bradley-Northern-IrelandGetty
UEFA Nations League C
team-logo
Windsor Park
team-logo
WATCH ON VIX THROUGH SLING
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League CNorthern IrelandLuxembourgNorthern Ireland vs Luxembourg

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will face Luxembourg in Thursday's Nations League game at Windsor Park.

Both sides will want to secure promotion from League C as they begin their campaign from Group 3 which also includes Bulgaria and Belarus.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg kick-off time

Date:September 5, 2024
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EST
Venue:Windsor Park

The UEFA Nations League match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Thursday, September 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Defender Jonny Evans announced his retirement from international football, while Jordan Thompson and Brodie Spencer remain sidelined through injuries.

Goalkeeper Conor Hazard and defender Eoin Toal will need a once-over ahead of kickoff, whereas Jamal Lewis is likely to be available for selection after travelling to Brazil to finalise his transfer from Newcastle to Sao Paulo.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Ballard, McNair, Brown; Bradley, McCann, S. Charles, Lewis; McCausland; D. Charles, Magennis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood
Defenders:McNair, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Toal
Midfielders:Saville, McCann, S. Charles, Price, Smyth, Galbraith, McCausland, Boyd-Munce, Lyons
Forwards:Magennis, D. Charles, Lavery, Marshall

Luxembourg team news

Luxembourg boss Luc Holtz has opted for a squad that majorly includes experienced players such as captain Laurent Jans with over 100 caps under his belt.

Christopher Martins, Leandro Barreiro and Mathias Olesen could start in the middle, with the 21-goal Gerson Rodrigues sure to be involved in the attack.

Luxembourg possible XI: Moris; Jans, Dzogovic, Chanot, Mahmutovic, Veiga; Martins, Bareiro, Olesen; Sinani, Rodrigues.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moris, Schon, Cardoso
Defenders:Chanot, Mahmutovic, Carlson, Jans, Dzogovic, Gerson, Pinto, Brites, D'Anzico
Midfielders:Ikene, Martins, Lohei, Olesen, Thill, Barreiro, Bohnert, Rupil, Veiga
Forwards:Sinani, Rodrigues, Videira, Muratovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 25, 2022Luxembourg 1-3 Northern IrelandInternational Friendly
September 5, 2019Northern Ireland 1-0 LuxembourgInternational Friendly
September 10, 2013Luxembourg 3-2 Northern IrelandWorld Cup Qualifiers
September 11, 2012Northern Ireland 1-1 LuxembourgWorld Cup Qualifiers
February 23, 2000Luxembourg 1-3 Northern IrelandInternational Friendly

Useful links

Advertisement