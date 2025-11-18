How to watch today's Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Northern Illinois Huskies are all set to welcome the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. The two teams have contrasting overall records. While the Huskies have won three out of their 10 games, the Broncos have been a strong unit registering six wins so far.

The Huskies head into this game on the back of a dominating 45-3 victory over Massachusetts Minutemen and will be boosted to topple the Broncos on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos edged past Ohio (17-13) and Central Michigan (24-21) in their last two fixtures and in steaming form of late. They will aim to thwart the Huskies' ambitions of getting the better of them and stamp their authority at the Huskie Stadium with a second away win of the campaign.

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan: Date & kick-off time

The Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan game will be played on November 18 at the Huskie Stadium.

Date November 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Huskie Stadium Location DeKalb, Illinois

How to watch Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan on TV & stream live online

Northern Illinois vs Western Michigan Team News

Northern Illinois Team News

The Huskies have numerous players listed as questionable for this game, which includes wide receiver Andrew Bond, tight end Jake Appleget, offensive guard Erik Murray, linebacker Tristan Hunter, safety James Finley and quarterback Josh Holst, among others.

Western Michigan Team News

The Broncos too, have a big list of questionable players. Some of them are wide receiver Earnest McDaniel-Mitchell, tight end Nathan Sines, cornerback Corey Webb, defensive lineman Jordan Buckley and quarterback Mark Konecny, among others. Offensive guard Jeremy Schleicher is out with a knee injury which was reported back in late September.