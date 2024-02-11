How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's one last hurdle for Nigeria and Ivory Coast, against each other, until one of them can land their hands on the Africa Cup of Nations trophy following a win in Sunday's final.

When the two sides played each other in Group A of this edition's tournament, it was the Super Eagles who came on top by a solitary goal, but the hosts will try with all their might to write the script in their favour in the ultimate showdown.

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET on Sunday, February 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanyol, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen - who overcame abdominal discomfort in the semi-final win over South Africa - will be supported by Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

Bright Osayi-Samuel may retain his place over Zaidu Sanusi at the right full-back position, with Ola Aina on the other side, while Semi Ayayi, William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey continue as the back-three.

Nigeria possible XI: Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Aina; Simon, Lookman; Osimhen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali Defenders: Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo Midfielders: Yusuf, Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika Forwards: Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

Ivory Coast team news

Caretaker manager Emerse Fae will have Serge Aurier back from a suspension to start at right-back, as would Oumar Diakite to make the squad.

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastien Haller is set to lead the line of attack, alongside Nicolas Pepe and Simon Adingra.

Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Aurier, Boly, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Seri, S. Fofana; Pepe, Haller, Adingra.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Y. Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare Defenders: Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo Midfielders: Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare Forwards: Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nigeria and Ivory Coast across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 18, 2024 Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations January 11, 2015 Nigeria 0-1 Ivory Coast International Friendly July 27, 2013 Ivory Coast 2-0 Nigeria African Nations Championship July 6, 2013 Nigeria 4-1 Ivory Coast African Nations Championship February 3, 2013 Ivory Coast 1-2 Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations

