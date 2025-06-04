How to buy Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons NFL tickets: Berlin NFL tickets, resale & more

The NFL league heads to the Olympiastadion in Berlin for its 2025 Germany fixture

The NFL will return to Germany for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, with the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons set to face off at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, November 9.

With previous NFL Germany regular season stints being held at Munich and Frankfurt since 2022, the league heads to Berlin as the league expands across the country, setting up for a nail-biting match. This isn't the first time an NFL game has been held in the German capital, though, with preseason games being held back in the early 90s, over 30 years ago - it's sure to pick up some excitement for the German fans.

Celebrating the International NFL Series has become a staple piece of the NFL calendar, with seven games being played across London, Spain, Germany, Brazil, and newcomer Dublin, for the first time ever. The Olympiastadion Berlin, with a capacity of almost 75,000, will see these two major teams face off in what was originally known as the Berlin Thunder home ground - the capital's own professional American Football team from the early 2000s. Now, the Colts and Falcons will see a heated game on the German ground. Whilst this is a first for the Falcons, the Colts will be familiar with this territory from their match against the New England Patriots back in 2023.

Looking to find a ticket to watch the Indianapolis Colts vs the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Germany? We've got everything you need to know, including key dates, where to buy tickets, and hospitality options, below.

When is Indianapolis Colts vs Atlanta Falcons in Germany?

Date Sunday, November 9 2025 Time 15:30 CET Location Olympic Stadium, Berlin Ticket Release June 5 Tickets NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub

When are NFL Berlin 2025 tickets released?

Getty Images

With international NFL ticket releases being staggered over May, June, and July, NFL Berlin tickets are confirmed to go live for general sale on Thursday, June 5 at midday.

If you're looking to make the most out of your NFL Germany experience, hospitality tickets go live for sale on Tuesday, June 3 at 1pm on SportsBreaks, DERTOUR, and OnLocation.

Didn't manage to get your hands on some tickets in the general sale? NFL fans can snap up tickets quickly, so if you've missed out, look to secondary ticket retailers like StubHub, which offer options to get you into the stadium.

NFL Berlin 2025 Tickets: How to buy tickets

Tickets for the NFL Germany game will be available starting Thursday, June 5, through the NFL website and Ticketmaster. If you're aiming for the best seats or group options, it's highly recommended to register in advance on the NFL website and be online the moment they go live.

Missed out on the first drop? Don’t worry - you can still check StubHub for verified resale tickets. Be sure to review the NFL’s resale guidelines when purchasing through third-party sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

How much do NFL Berlin 2025 tickets cost?

Getty Images

Exact and official ticket prices for NFL Germany tickets in Berlin haven't been released yet.

Because this is the first match held in Berlin, prices may differ; however, previous matches in Germany - including Frankfurt and Munich - have averaged from around €75 to €225, much like other European matches. So, you can expect the prices to reflect this on the general sale day.

Depending on where you're sitting, you can expect prices for NFL tickets to range depending on how close you are to the pitch. If you're looking for a cheaper ticket, you could go higher in the stands to get a chance to soak up the atmosphere, or if you're really looking to splash out, get a hospitality ticket that takes you down as close to the 50-yard line (and you might get extra perks of free drinks and lounges, too).

How to buy hospitality tickets for NFL Berlin 2025?

Hospitality tickets make a game day just that little bit more exciting. SportsBreaks, DERTOUR, and OnLocation are the official partners for hospitality tickets, which go live on Tuesday, June 3 at 1pm, so you can sign up and purchase packages there.

How much do hospitality tickets cost for NFL Berlin 2025?

Getty Images

The cost for hospitality and hotel packages isn't released for the Berlin NFL game yet, so you'll have to wait until tickets are on general sale to see how much they cost.

When it comes to SportsBreaks, previous packages for the NFL London games have started from around €250 for a ticket with a hotel stay, so you can expect these packages to be around the same price for the German offerings.

Where to stay for NFL Berlin 2025?

This year's NFL Germany game is a little different, as regular goers may be more familiar with the Frankfurt and Munich territories that come along with these international games. Fret not, though, because Berlin has a ton of accommodation options, including flats and hotels, to make your matchday complete.

With the stadium just to the west of the city, it's a direct U-Bahn, S-Bahn, or bus from the city centre to the venue, making it a perfect spot, whether you want to stay central or venture a bit further out.

To take a look at the current available hotels and accommodation near the Olympiastadion, for the dates of November 9, take a look at the interactive map below, where you can hover and click on all the bookable options.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each of the cities of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.