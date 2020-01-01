Neymar on Gonzalez: My only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face

The Brazilian star was left fuming following an alleged racism incident at the end of a fiery encounter with Marseille

Neymar has voiced his regret at not taking more action against 's Alvaro Gonzalez following allegations of racism.

lost 1-0 to Marseille on Sunday but the game was marred by ugly scenes at the end of the match with five players sent off for their involvement in a brawl.

Neymar was the last to be given his marching orders for slapping Gonzalez in the back of the head and he accused the Spanish defender of racism as he left the pitch.

More teams

The Brazilian clearly felt his actions were vindicated and didn't back down after the match as he took to social media to hit out once again at Gonzalez.

"My only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face," Neymar tweeted.

PSG have now lost their first two matches of the new season with Thomas Tuchel's side also losing 1-0 against Lens on September 10.

More to follow...