How to watch today's Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Heading into the penultimate matchday of Liga Profesional, Boca Juniors will aim to finish as high as possible on the standings table as Fernando Gago's men travel to Estadio Marcelo Bielsa to take on Newell's Old Boys on Sunday.

Boca picked up a 1-0 win over Gimnasia La Plata last Sunday, while Ricardo Lunari's men played out a goalless draw at Atletico Tucuman last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz and TyC Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in Rosario, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Newell's Old Boys team news

Goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos is ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury, while Juan Manuel Garcia, Brian Calderara and Jeronimo Cacciabue are set to miss out with muscle injuries.

Giovani Chiaverano is likely to get the nod ahead of Juan Manuel Garcia to lead the line of attack.

Boca Juniors team news

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards; while Tomas Belmonte, Miguel Merentiel, Aaron Anselmino, Lucas Blondel and Cristian Lema remain sidelined through injuries.

Lema is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and with Edinson Cavani in attack, Jorge Nicolas Figal would replace the suspended Rojo at the back.

