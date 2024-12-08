+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boca Juniors v Gimnasia - Liga Profesional 2024Getty Images Sport
Liga Profesional
team-logo
team-logo
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga ProfesionalNewell's Old BoysBoca JuniorsNewell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Heading into the penultimate matchday of Liga Profesional, Boca Juniors will aim to finish as high as possible on the standings table as Fernando Gago's men travel to Estadio Marcelo Bielsa to take on Newell's Old Boys on Sunday.

Boca picked up a 1-0 win over Gimnasia La Plata last Sunday, while Ricardo Lunari's men played out a goalless draw at Atletico Tucuman last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FanatizWatch here
TyC SportsWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz and TyC Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Newell's Old Boys vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

crest
Liga Profesional - Liga Profesional

The Liga Profesional match between Newell's Old Boys and Boca Juniors will be played at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa in Rosario, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Newell's Old Boys team news

Goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos is ruled out for the season due to an ACL injury, while Juan Manuel Garcia, Brian Calderara and Jeronimo Cacciabue are set to miss out with muscle injuries.

Giovani Chiaverano is likely to get the nod ahead of Juan Manuel Garcia to lead the line of attack.

Boca Juniors team news

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards; while Tomas Belmonte, Miguel Merentiel, Aaron Anselmino, Lucas Blondel and Cristian Lema remain sidelined through injuries.

Lema is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and with Edinson Cavani in attack, Jorge Nicolas Figal would replace the suspended Rojo at the back.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BOC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

BOC

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement