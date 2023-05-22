Newcastle vs Leicester: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle will be looking to hold on to their place in the Premier League top four when they host Leicester City at St. James' Park on Monday.

Following their 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium in December, Newcastle are looking to complete their first Premier League double over Leicester since 1994-95. The Magpies have also won their final home league game in seven of the last nine seasons, with the exceptions being consecutive defeats against Liverpool in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

They head into this fixture on the back of a thumping 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion and will hope to continue their rich vein of form.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are struggling for survival as they are currently in the 19th spot with 30 points from 36 matches. They come into this match on the back of two defeats against Fulham and Liverpool, which further complicates the equation.

Moreover, Leicester have conceded 41 away league goals in the 2022-23 campaign, their most in a season since letting 44 away goals in during the 2010-11 Championship campaign, which is another concern before facing a free-scoring Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: May 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Leicester City is scheduled for May 22, 2023, at St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. It will kick off at 3pm in the United States.

How to watch Newcastle vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV and streamed live online here.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Emil Krafth (ACL), Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee), Sean Longstaff (ankle), and Jacob Murphy (groin), are unavailable for the match along with the exiled Ryan Fraser.

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, and Joseph Willock are doubtful.

"Yeah, I think we’ve got concerns with Joe Willock, with Joelinton and Kieran, so we’re hoping that they’re not serious, but till we wake up tomorrow, we won’t know," Eddie Howe stated.

Newcastle Possible XI: Pope; Ashby, Schar, Botman, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Burn, Schar, Targett, Lewis, Dummett, Manquillo, Ashby Midfielders: Guimaraes, Matthew Longstaff, Anderson, Almiron, Forwards: Isak, Wilson, Gordon, Saint-Maximin

Leicester team news

Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), James Justin (knee), Danny Ward (finger), Ryan Bertrand (fitness) and Jannik Vestergaard (calf) are all injured.

However, Kelchi Iheanacho will return after having recovered from his groin problem.

"Kelechi was in training today, and he'll be in full training on Saturday morning. He has ticked all the boxes he'd need to. We've probably had to press the fast-forward button, but it needs must at the moment," stated Dean Smith.

Leicester City possible XI: Iversen; Pereira, Evans, Souttar, Castagne; Ndidi, Soumare; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iversen, Smithies Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Amartey, Evans, Kristiansen, Thomas, Castagne, Pereira. Midfielders: Ndidi, Soumare, Mendy, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison. Forwards: Barnes, Tete, Daka, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings, Newcastle United have won four while Leicester have triumphed on one occasion.

Date Match Competition 11/01/2023 Newcastle 2-0 Leicester League Cup 26/12/2022 Leicester 0-3 Newcastle Premier League 17/04/2022 Newcastle 2-1 Leicester Premier League 12/12/2021 Leicester 4-0 Newcastle Premier League 08/05/2021 Leicester 2-4 Newcastle Premier League

