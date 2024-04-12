Newcastle United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Newcastle will take on Tottenham in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday. Spurs are fourth in the standings, with an eye on securing the top-four, while Newcastle are struggling to climb up from the eighth spot.
Tottenham have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be confident of adding three more points in the bag. They beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in their last outing and will expect nothing less than a win away from home. Newcastle have also not been off the mark, having lost only one out of their last four games. It is expected to be a tight contest.
Newcastle vs Tottenham kick-off time
|Date:
|April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 am EST
|Venue:
|St James' Park
The match will be played at St James' Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 am EST for fans in the US.
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, USA and UNIVERSO in the US.
Team news & squads
Newcastle team news
Newcastle are grappling with a substantial injury list that includes Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles (both with ACL injuries), Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (back), Kieran Trippier (calf), Nick Pope (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (ankle), and Miguel Almiron (knee).
To make matters worse, both Matt Targett and Joe Willock are dealing with Achilles injuries and will undergo evaluations before the game.
Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
|Defenders:
|Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Isak
Tottenham team news
For Tottenham, Fraser Forster (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), and Manor Solomon (knee) continue to be unavailable for selection.
There will also be a decision made closer to game time regarding Richarlison, who sat out the victory against Forest due to a knee injury.
Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma; Johnson, Maddison, Werner; Son.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/12/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 4 - 1 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|23/04/23
|Newcastle United 6 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|23/10/22
|Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|03/04/22
|Tottenham Hotspur 5 - 1 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|17/10/21
|Newcastle United 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League