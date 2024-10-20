New Orleans Pelicans 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans basketball games anywhere in the United States.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Dejounte Murray have all earned All-Star honors in their careers, while CJ McCollum stands out as one of the most accomplished players of the last decade yet to receive that distinction.

Meanwhile, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are regarded as two of the most promising 3-and-D wing prospects in the league. The Pelicans have the potential to be a fantastic team, but they aren't currently built to compete for a championship.

Why? First and foremost, they lack a true center. Letting Jonas Valanciunas go in a sign-and-trade deal for a heavily protected second-round pick has left them thin in that area. They selected Yves Missi, a raw 20-year-old project, in the draft and brought in 32-year-old veteran Daniel Theis, a journeyman. Neither option fits the bill for a team with serious aspirations.

Their rotation is also a puzzle. On paper, a small-ball lineup featuring Murray, Jones, Murphy, Ingram, and Williamson could be a force, but it lacks balance.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

New Orleans Pelicans upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Wed, Oct 23 vs Chicago Bulls 7:00 PM CHSN, GCSE, WVUE FOX 8 Fri, Oct 25 @ Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 PM KATU 2.2, GCSE Sun, Oct 27 @ Portland Trail Blazers 5:00 PM KATU 2.2, GCSE Tue, Oct 29 @ Golden State Warriors 9:00 PM TNT Wed, Oct 30 @ Golden State Warriors 9:00 PM GCSE Fri, Nov 1 vs Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM GCSE Sun, Nov 3 vs Atlanta Hawks 6:00 PM GCSE Mon, Nov 4 vs Portland Trail Blazers 8:30 PM KATU 2.2 Wed, Nov 6 vs Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 PM GCSE Fri, Nov 8 @ Orlando Magic 6:00 PM GCSE Mon, Nov 11 vs Brooklyn Nets 7:00 PM GCSE Wed, Nov 13 @ Oklahoma City Thunder 6:30 PM ESPN Fri, Nov 15 vs Denver Nuggets 7:00 PM GCSE Sat, Nov 16 vs Los Angeles Lakers 7:00 PM GCSE Tue, Nov 19 @ Dallas Mavericks 7:30 PM TBA Wed, Nov 20 @ Cleveland Cavaliers 6:30 PM GCSE Fri, Nov 22 vs Golden State Warriors 7:00 PM GCSE Mon, Nov 25 @ Indiana Pacers 6:00 PM GCSE Wed, Nov 27 vs Toronto Raptors 7:00 PM TBA Fri, Nov 29 @ Memphis Grizzlies 4:00 PM NBA TV Sun, Dec 1 @ New York Knicks 5:00 PM GCSE Mon, Dec 2 @ Atlanta Hawks 6:30 PM GCSE Thu, Dec 5 vs Phoenix Suns 7:00 PM GCSE Sat, Dec 7 vs Oklahoma City Thunder 6:00 PM Bally Sports Oklahoma, GCSE Sun, Dec 8 @ San Antonio Spurs 6:00 PM Bally Sports Southwest, GCSE Thu, Dec 19 @ Houston Rockets 7:00 PM GCSE Sat, Dec 21 vs New York Knicks 7:00 PM NBA TV Sun, Dec 22 vs Denver Nuggets 6:00 PM GCSE Thu, Dec 26 vs Houston Rockets 7:00 PM GCSE Fri, Dec 27 vs Memphis Grizzlies 7:00 PM GCSE Mon, Dec 30 vs LA Clippers 7:00 PM GCSE

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are set to feature in 13 nationally televised games this season, with six airing on ESPN, three on TNT, and four on NBA TV.

On the local front, the Pelicans have parted ways with Bally Sports and will now broadcast their games on over-the-air channels owned by Gray Television. The Pelicans are no longer affiliated with Bally Sports.

The team will now showcase its games on local over-the-air stations owned by Gray Television, with some of their games airing on Fox 8 and a majority of them showing on a brand new channel, the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, which will reach 4.1 million households across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to a news release.

In New Orleans, WVUE will air at least eight Pelicans regular season games and all potential post-season games, with the remaining regular season games airing on the GCSEN.

Local supporters can feel confident knowing they'll have access to most Pelicans games without any cost, although you might need to get an antenna, which are massively underrated nowadays.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer GCSEN, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Pelicans games for absolutely free? You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna but there are no games on the national network this season.

OTA TV is nearly free compared to cable or streaming. The main cost is a TV antenna, which can be as cheap as $20. It will pick up both digital and analog stations, including the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network and FOX 8 channel, where you can watch Pelicans games.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Pelicans games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 New Orleans Pelicans season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn’t justify it. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 a month, while MSG+ will set you back $30 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: (5 Days)

Channels: GCSEN, Fox 8, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including GCSEN and WVUE Fox 8, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the New Orleans Pelicans, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: GCSEN, WVUE Fox 8, Gulf Coast Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch New Orleans Pelicans games, FuboTV is a great option. You can tune in via Fox 8, the new Gulf Coast Sports channel, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like Bally Sports, GCSEN and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

🏷️💸SALE:- Save $23 each month for the first 3 months of Hulu Live TV with this special offer! This deal is available until November 19, so it's a great time to take advantage of the discount if you're looking to stream live TV at a reduced rate.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch New Orleans Pelicans games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer GCSEN or Fox 8.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the New Orleans Pelicans with Max?

You can catch any Pelicans games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch New Orleans Pelicans games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch New Orleans Pelicans Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of New Orleans TV market, another dependable way to watch Pelicans in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

