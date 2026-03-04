Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alex Morgan & all the new ICONS on EA Sports FC 26

One of the most fun things about the EA Sports FC franchise is the fact that we are able to imagine what it would be like if ICONS from the past played alongside or against heroes of today.

Some of the biggest and best players in the history of the game have been given the treatment, from Diego Maradona and Pele, to more recent stars such as Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.

So, who are the new ICONS in EA Sports FC 26? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including their ratings.

EA Sports FC 26 ICONS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the highest-rated new ICON in EA Sports FC 26, with a Champion rating of 92. The former Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Ajax legend's debut rating is 86, which is also at the higher end of the spectrum.

United States women's national team legend Alex Morgan, meanwhile, is the highest-rated women's game ICON, with a Champion rating of 91.

ICON Position Debut rating Champion rating Alex Morgan ST 86 91 Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST 86 92 Marcelo LB 85 89 Andres Iniesta CM 86 92 Caroline Seger CM 86 90 Francesco Totti ST 85 89 Toni Kroos CM 86 90 Oliver Kahn GK 86 91 Giorgio Chiellini CB 85 89 Cha Bum-kun ST 85 88 Sissi CAM 85 88 Steffi Jones CB 85 89

There are a number of newly retired players among the ICONS for EA Sports FC 26, including Real Madrid's trophy-laden duo Toni Kroos and Marcelo, alongside Barcelona hero Andres Iniesta, as well as Italy's Euro 2020-winning captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Bayern Munich and Germany's iconic goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is also a notable inclusion, while Brazil women's legend Sissi, who shone for the Selecao back in 1999, is also among the ICONS.

