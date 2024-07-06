Netherlands vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news

Netherlands are set to face Turkey in Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final tie at Olympiastadion Berlin.

After a below-par group stage run, the Flying Dutchman lived up to their reputation as they defeated Romania 3-0 in the round of 16, while the Crescent-Stars overcame Austria 2-1 to get here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Turkey kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

The Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Turkey will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Netherlands vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Turkey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ViX and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman is expected to name an unchanged XI, with Bart Verbruggen in goal and Virgil van Dijk captaining the side from the heart of defence.

Steven Bergwijn may be an exception as the Ajax forward picked a knock in the Romania win, as Donyell Malen is likely to come in as the replacement on the right side.

Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay will continue to link up in attack.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Turkey team news

Although Hakan Calhanoglu will be back from his ban, fellow midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek will now serve a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

With Merih Demiral facing a ban due to his controversial celebration, Samet Akaydin is in line to slot in at the back.

Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler are walking the tightrope of suspension as the duo are on a booking each, but should start on Saturday.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Yokuslu; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir Defenders: Celik, Akaydin, Kaplan, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan Midfielders: Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun Forwards: Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and Turkey across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 7, 2021 Netherlands 6-1 Turkey UEFA World Cup Qualifiers March 24, 2021 Turkey 4-2 Netherlands UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 6, 2015 Turkey 3-0 Netherlands UEFA European Championship Qualifiers March 28, 2015 Netherlands 1-1 Turkey UEFA European Championship Qualifiers October 15, 2013 Turkey 0-2 Netherlands UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links