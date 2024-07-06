Netherlands vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Netherlands are set to face Turkey in Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final tie at Olympiastadion Berlin.
After a below-par group stage run, the Flying Dutchman lived up to their reputation as they defeated Romania 3-0 in the round of 16, while the Crescent-Stars overcame Austria 2-1 to get here.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Netherlands vs Turkey kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Olympiastadion Berlin
The Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Turkey will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).
How to watch Netherlands vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Netherlands and Turkey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ViX and FOX.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Netherlands team news
Oranje boss Ronald Koeman is expected to name an unchanged XI, with Bart Verbruggen in goal and Virgil van Dijk captaining the side from the heart of defence.
Steven Bergwijn may be an exception as the Ajax forward picked a knock in the Romania win, as Donyell Malen is likely to come in as the replacement on the right side.
Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay will continue to link up in attack.
Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow
|Defenders:
|Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen
|Midfielders:
|Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee
Turkey team news
Although Hakan Calhanoglu will be back from his ban, fellow midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek will now serve a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
With Merih Demiral facing a ban due to his controversial celebration, Samet Akaydin is in line to slot in at the back.
Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler are walking the tightrope of suspension as the duo are on a booking each, but should start on Saturday.
Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Yokuslu; Yildiz, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz; Guler.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir
|Defenders:
|Celik, Akaydin, Kaplan, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan
|Midfielders:
|Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun
|Forwards:
|Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and Turkey across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 7, 2021
|Netherlands 6-1 Turkey
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|March 24, 2021
|Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|September 6, 2015
|Turkey 3-0 Netherlands
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|March 28, 2015
|Netherlands 1-1 Turkey
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|October 15, 2013
|Turkey 0-2 Netherlands
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers