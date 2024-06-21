Netherlands vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Netherlands and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The top two in Group D, Netherlands and France will eye a second consecutive victory in Friday's Euro 2024 tie at Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Ronald Koeman's side picked up a come-from-behind win in their opening game on Sunday, as Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored in the 2-1 result against Poland.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and co. will look to find their scoring boots given that Les Bleus edged Austria courtesy of an own goal by Maximilian Wober on Monday.

Netherlands vs France kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Red Bull Arena

The European Championship match between Netherlands and France will be played at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, June 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Netherlands vs France online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Netherlands and France is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirectTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Koeman will have a full-strength squad for Friday's game as Brian Brobbey, who missed the Poland win due to a hamstring problem, returned to training.

Joey Veerman is on a yellow card, so another booking will mean a one-match ban for the final group game for the PSV midfielder.

Despite Weghorst's late winner last weekend, Memphis Depay is likely to continue to lead the line ahead of the former Manchester United man.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

France team news

Mbappe teases an imminent return for France despite a broken nose, but William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano and Theo Hernandez reportedly missed training ahead of the clash against the Oranje.

Should Mbappe be ruled out, Bleus boss Didier Deschamps could hand Olivier Giroud a start upfront, while Ferland Mendy can fill in for Hernandez at left-back.

N'Golo Kante will continue to be preferred over Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Camavinga; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and France across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 13, 2023 Netherlands 1-2 France UEFA European Championship Qualifiers March 24, 2023 France 4-0 Netherlands UEFA European Championship Qualifiers November 16, 2018 Netherlands 2-0 France UEFA Nations League September 9, 2018 France 2-1 Netherlands UEFA Nations League August 31, 2017 France 4-0 Netherlands UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

