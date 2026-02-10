While the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will introduce some tweaks to its format, much of the festivities will stick to tradition. One thing that remains unchanged is NBA All-Star Saturday Night, a marquee event that never fails to captivate basketball fans worldwide.

A key ingredient in the Saturday night spectacle is the Slam Dunk Contest, which consistently serves as a show-stopping finale. Over the years, the event has featured some of the sport's most electrifying high-flyers, battling it out in a jaw-dropping display of dunking artistry.

This year, a new wave of dunkers will aim to etch their names into history with unforgettable moments at LA's Intuit Dome, the stage for both All-Star Saturday Night and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

So, who's stepping up to take flight in this year’s dunk contest? Here's a rundown of the participants set to wow the crowd, along with details on how to catch the action live—on TV and online.

2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest: Date & time

The NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Event 2026 will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2025 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue: Intuit Dome Location: Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBC Livestream: DirecTV Stream (Try for free), Sling TV, Peacock

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest participants

The league has once again taken a creative approach in assembling this year's four-man dunk contest lineup, opting for a mix of rising stars and unconventional selections.

Participant Team Height Experience Key Attribute Jaxson Hayes L.A. Lakers 7'0" 7th Season Vertical Power/Wingspan Carter Bryant San Antonio Spurs 6'6" Rookie 40-inch Vertical Keshad Johnson Miami Heat 6'6" 2nd Season Explosive Second Jump Jase Richardson Orlando Magic 6'1" Rookie Genetic Legacy (Son of Jason-Rich)

Jaxson Hayes

As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Hayes is the only participant with a local connection to the Inglewood venue. At 7 feet tall, he is an outlier in a competition typically dominated by smaller, more agile guards. However, Hayes has a long history of high-velocity finishes and rim protection that translates well to power-based dunks. His participation is intended to draw in the local fan base and demonstrate that modern "big men" can still provide aerial entertainment.

Carter Bryant

A rookie for the San Antonio Spurs, Bryant entered the league with considerable fanfare regarding his physical profile. During the 2025 Draft Combine, he recorded a 39.5-inch vertical leap, one of the highest in his class. Bryant has spent much of his rookie season in the Spurs' rotation, and his participation in the Dunk Contest is seen as his national "coming out party".

Keshad Johnson

Johnson represents the Miami Heat’s development system. Known for his "pogo stick" athleticism, Johnson’s ability to generate immense force with minimal gather time makes him a dangerous competitor in a contest that rewards quickness and verticality. Having split time between the Heat and the Sioux Falls Skyforce last season, he possesses the hunger of a player looking to cement his place in the league's highlights.

Jase Richardson

The inclusion of Jase Richardson provides the most potent narrative arc for the 2026 contest. He is the son of Jason Richardson, who won back-to-back Dunk Contests in 2002 and 2003. The younger Richardson, standing at 6'1", is the shortest competitor in the field, which historically helps dunks "look" more impressive due to the greater distance cleared. His ability to replicate his father's iconic between-the-legs dunks will be a primary focus of the broadcast.

2026 NBA All-Star schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Friday, Feb 13 7:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Kia Forum) ESPN 9:00 PM NBA All-Celebrity Game (Intuit Dome) Peacock 11:00 PM NBA HBCU Classic (Kia Forum) Peacock Saturday, Feb 14 1:30 PM NBA All-Star Media Day (NBA TV) NBA TV 5:00 PM All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center) Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk NBC, Peacock Sunday, Feb 15 3:00 G League Up Next Game NBA TV 5:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Intuit Dome) NBC

