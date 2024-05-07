How to watch today’s Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

Apple TV+ have acquired exclusive rights to two MLB matches, shown nationally, every Friday night .

Offers national TV coverage of channels such as ESPN, FOX, FS1 and TBS .

Hulu provide local TV access to fans of the White Sox, Mets, Athletics, Phillies and Giants .

Out-of-market access via MLB.tv with MLB Extra Innings . Highlights available on MLB Strikezone .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Washington Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 6:45 pm EDT, at Nationals Park.

Washington Nationals are ranked 3rd in the NL East with an overall record of 17-17. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have a brilliant overall record of 23-11, leading the AL East.

The Nationals average 4.18 runs per game, ranking them 18th in the league. The Baltimore Orioles, however, are in 2nd position with 5.29 runs per game on average.

The Washington Nationals have 31 home runs, placing them 22nd in the league. The Baltimore Orioles are heading the charts with 54 home runs.

Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and Kick-off Time

The epic MLB battle between the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles takes place on May 07, 2024, at 6:45 pm EDT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC, USA.

Date May 07, 2024 Time 6:45 pm EDT Venue Nationals Park Location Washington, DC, USA

How to watch Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

Washington Nationals Team News

28-year-old outfielder Lane Thomas is on the 10-day injured list with a knee problem. Victor Robles and Joey Gallo join him with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Josiah Gray is on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. Robert Garcia will miss out here with influenza.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

Outfielder Austin Hays is on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain. Right-handed pitcher Félix Bautista is also not available because of a UCL injury.

Tyler Wells is listed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. Right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez joins him with a shoulder issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles in the MLB matchups: