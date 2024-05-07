How to watch today’s Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on May 07, 2024, at 6:45 pm EDT, at Nationals Park.
Washington Nationals are ranked 3rd in the NL East with an overall record of 17-17. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have a brilliant overall record of 23-11, leading the AL East.
The Nationals average 4.18 runs per game, ranking them 18th in the league. The Baltimore Orioles, however, are in 2nd position with 5.29 runs per game on average.
The Washington Nationals have 31 home runs, placing them 22nd in the league. The Baltimore Orioles are heading the charts with 54 home runs.
Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and Kick-off Time
The epic MLB battle between the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles takes place on May 07, 2024, at 6:45 pm EDT, at Nationals Park, in Washington, DC, USA.
|Date
|May 07, 2024
|Time
|6:45 pm EDT
|Venue
|Nationals Park
|Location
|Washington, DC, USA
How to watch Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.
Washington Nationals vs Baltimore Orioles Team News
Washington Nationals Team News
28-year-old outfielder Lane Thomas is on the 10-day injured list with a knee problem. Victor Robles and Joey Gallo join him with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.
Josiah Gray is on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. Robert Garcia will miss out here with influenza.
Baltimore Orioles Team News
Outfielder Austin Hays is on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain. Right-handed pitcher Félix Bautista is also not available because of a UCL injury.
Tyler Wells is listed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. Right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez joins him with a shoulder issue.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles in the MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|28 Sep 2023
|Orioles 5-1 Nationals
|27 Sep 2023
|Orioles 1-0 Nationals
|20 April 2023
|Nationals 0-4 Orioles
|19 April 2023
|Nationals 0-1 Orioles
|15 Sep 2022
|Nationals 2-6 Orioles