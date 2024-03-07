Nashville vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville will host Inter Miami for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at Geodis Park on Thursday.

Nashville have registered two wins and two draws in their first four games of the new campaign. They will be confident going into the game after a 7-0 win over Moca in the previous round.

Inter Miami will also be high on confidence after their 5-0 win against Orlando City in their most recent MLS outing. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored a brace in that game.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Hany Mukhtar, the key player for the Coyotes, continues to be sidelined due to a hip injury, with his return anticipated later this month. Randall Leal and Sam Surridge remain sidelined with injuries.

Nashville predicted XI: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Maher; Moore, Davis, Godoy, Muyl, Shaffelburg; Boyd, Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Willis, Panicco, Martino Defenders: MacNaughton, Maher, Kallman, Washington, Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston, Shaffelburg Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Godoy, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury

Inter Miami CF team news

Following their impressive win over Orlando, the Herons haven't added any new names to the injury list.

However, there were reports of former Spain international full-back Jordi Alba being absent from Tuesday's training session. With DeAndre Yedlin out of the team, Alba's absence will be a concern but as it stands, he is set to feature.

Miami predicted XI: Callender; Gressel, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 31/08/23 MLS Inter Miami 0 - 0 Nashville SC 20/08/23 Leagues Cup Nashville SC 1 - 1 Inter Miami (win on penalties) 24/05/23 US Open Cup Inter Miami 2 - 1 Nashville SC 18/05/23 MLS Nashville SC 2 - 1 Inter Miami

