Napoli no longer invincible! Dzeko fires Inter to vital win over previously unbeaten Serie A leaders

Edin Dzeko fired Inter to a 1-0 win against Napoli on Wednesday, bringing an end to the visitors' unbeaten record in Serie A this season.

Dzeko scored winning goal at San Siro

Napoli beaten for first time in Serie A

Inter strengthen hold on fourth place

TELL ME MORE: Federico Dimarco whipped a great ball into the box and Dzeko met it with a powerful header to give his team the lead 10 minutes into the second half. The result, coupled with AC Milan's win earlier in the evening, weakened Napoli's hold on first place in Serie A. Their lead is now cut to just five points.

THE MVP: Dzeko made a nuisance of himself at corners and managed to capitalise on that aerial threat when his bullet header flew past Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret. The 36-year-old's seventh Serie A goal of the season was a vital one for the Nerazzurri as it lifted them above Lazio in the battle for fourth place in the Italian top flight.

THE BIG LOSER: Amir Rrahmani was tasked with keeping close to Dzeko in the move that resulted in the decisive goal but the centre-back completely lost his man and gave him all the space he needed to get his head on the cross and make the difference.

WHAT NEXT? Inter will hope to further strengthen their bid for a top four finish when they meet Monza on Saturday, while Napoli will hope to get back to winning ways when they visit Sampdoria the following day.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐