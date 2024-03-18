Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for injured Behrendorff

This will be Luke Wood's first IPL stint

It's that time when teams are starting to name any key replacements ahead of the beginning of the Indian Premier League - which begins on March 23. Now, Mumbai Indians have signed Luke Wood as Jason Behrendorff's replacement.

Watch the 2024 Indian Premier League on Sling

This will be Wood's first time playing in the Indian Premier League, but the left-arm fast-bowler has gained essential experience in T20 leagues like the BBL, PSL, BPL, and The Hundred.

The player has recorded Wood has 147 wickets from 140 T20s, including five matches for England. The 28-year-old will replace Asutralia's Behrendorff, who 14 wickets in 12 innings last season, the joint-most by any pacer for Mumbai Indians.

Read about the other named injuries and their replacements on GOAL as we bring you the latest IPL news.

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the Indian Premier League?

The Indian Premier League has been played in the Twenty20 format annually in India since 2008. It includes city-based franchise teams and has become a hugely popular cricket league.

It takes place between March and May when fewer international cricket tours happen, making it a win-win for players and cricket lovers.

How many teams are there in the 2024 Indian Premier League season?

Ten teams partake each season. This year, teams are confirmed as follows:

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Banglore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Where can I watch the 2024 Indian Premier League season?

In the UK, the streaming rights for the Indian Premier League have yet to be finalised between current rights holders DAZN and Sky Sports, who are both reportedly in talks.

In the US, the Indian Premier League is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV, which makes watching the Indian Premier League much easier.

You can also watch the Indian Premier League through ESPN+, but only in certain circumstances. Customers still require a Willow TV subscription to access matches.