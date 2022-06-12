Morocco vs Spain: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Who will book their place in the quarter-finals?

Morocco and Spain face off again in the World Cup, following a thrilling group stage draw in the 2018 edition, in a bid to book their berth in the final 8 of the tournament.

The Atlas Lions come into this knockout round tie on the back of 2-1 win against Canada in Group F, finishing top of the table and remaining undefeated in the process. They conceded just once, the goal being an own-goal. This is Morocco's second ever appearance in the knockout stages of the tournament and they will be looking to script more history against Spain.

Spain started the tournament in high-flying fashion, putting seven past Costa Rica but ended the group stage with a 2-1 defeat to Japan, finishing second in Group E. Morata has been on target three times during the group stages and will likely be leading the line for them.

La Roja are undefeated against Morocco in their last three meetings and will be hoping to continue that run.

Morocco vs Spain probable lineups

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

Spain XI (4-3-3): Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Torres, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; N. Williams, Morata, Olmo

Morocco vs Spain LIVE updates

Morocco and Spain's upcoming fixtures

The winner of this game will face the victor from the Portugal vs Switzerland game in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.