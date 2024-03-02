Monza vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma continue life after Jose Mourinho when they take on Monza in Saturday's Serie A encounter at the U-Power Stadium.

Capitolini have registered five league wins in six games since Danielle De Rossi has taken over the reins from the Portuguese manager, last defeating Torino 3-2 at home.

Meanwhile, Monza extended their unbeaten run to five games following back-to-back wins against AC Milan and Salernitana.

Monza vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: U-Power Stadium

The Serie A match between Monza and Roma will be played at Stadio Brianteo - known as the U-Power Stadium for sponsorship reasons - in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, March 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monza vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Defender Armando Izzo will miss out on account of a yellow card suspension, so Danilo D'Ambrosio is likely to step in at the back.

Gianluca Caprari is sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Patrick Ciurria and Samuele Vignato are unavailable for Saturday's game.

Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Mari, A. Carboni; Birindelli, Pessina, Gagliardini, Mota; Colpani, V. Carboni; Djuric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino Defenders: Mari, A. Carboni, Caldirola, Bettella, D'Ambrosio, Birindelli, Pereira, Donati Midfielders: Pessina, Gagliardini, Machin, Akpa Akpro, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos, Colpani, V. Cabroni, Popovic Forwards: Colombo, Mota, Djuric, Zerbin, Maldini

Roma team news

With the Europa League game against Brighton in sight, De Rossi is likely to rotate his side for the weekend.

Romelu Lukaku could lead the line of attack alongside Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy, with Chris Smalling also included in the XI.

While Tammy Abraham is ruled out with an ACL injury, Diego Llorente and Rick Karsdorp are major doubts for the tie.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Kristensen, Mancini, Smalling, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Monza and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 22, 2023 Roma 1-0 Monza Serie A May 3, 2023 Monza 1-1 Roma Serie A August 30, 2022 Roma 3-0 Monza Serie A

