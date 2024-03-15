Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey are set to welcome FC Cincinnati to Estadio BBVA for their CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 second-leg tie on Thursday.

The Liga MX side picked up an away win in the opening leg at the TQL Stadium last week with Brandon Vazquez bagging the all-important goal.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and FC Cincinnati will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET on Thursday, March 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 (Fox Sports 2), Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

The defensive duo of Victor Guzman and Cesar Bustos are doubtful on account of a thigh and muscle injury, respectively.

Rayados boss Fernando Ortiz doesn't have any other injury concerns otherwise, as all of Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Jorge Rodriguez, Jesus Gallardo and Maximiliano Meza would expect recalls in the XI, with a bunch of them starting on the bench in the 2-1 league win over Mazatlan at the weekend.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Arteaga, Moreno; E. Aguirre, Sergio Canales, Rodriguez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Vazquez, Meza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

FC Cincinnati team news

Goalkeeper Alec Kann will miss out due to a hand injury.

Elsewhere, the Garys coach Pat Noonan is expected to continue with three at the back, as Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga are likely to retain their places with Ian Murphy deployed on the left side.

DeAndre Yedlin and Yuya Kubo could return at the right and left full-back positions respectively, while Aaron Boupendza could feature alongside Corey Baird in attack with captain Luciano Acosta just behind the front pair.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Robinson, Miazga, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Kubo; Acosta; Boupendza, Baird.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Boupendza, Kubo, Ordonez, Santos, Baird

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Monterrey and FC Cincinnati across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 7, 2024 Cincinnati 0-1 Monterrey Concacaf Champions Cup

