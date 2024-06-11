This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Moldova vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine are a game away from their Euro 2024 campaign as Serhiy Rebrov's side takes on UEFA Nations League-bound Moldova in Tuesday's international friendly at Stadionul Zimbru.

While the hosts aim for a third straight win, the Blue and Yellow are coming off a 3-1 loss against fellow European Championship participants Poland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Moldova vs Ukraine kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 11, 2024
Kick-off time:12 pm EST
Venue:Stadionul Zimbru

The international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine will be played at Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau, Moldova.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Moldova vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Moldova team news

Moldova boss Serghei Clescenco could make a few changes from the 3-2 win over Cyprus, as goalkeeper Dorian Railean may be handed a start in goal, with defender Victor Mudrac and midfielder Oleg Reabciuk also eyeing places in the XI.

Moldova possible XI: Railean; Craciun, Mudrac, Posmac; Reabciuk, Baboglo, Rata, Cojocari; Ionita, Motpan, Nicolaescu

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cebotari, Avram, Railean, Koselev
Defenders:Reabciuk, Baboglo, Posmac, Marandici, Craciun. Platica, Revenco
Midfielders:Ionita, Motpan, Caimacov, Stina, Cojocari, Bogaciuc, Rata, Platica
Forwards:Mandricenco, Nicolaescu, Damascan, Cojocaru, Postolachi, Clescenco

Ukraine team news

Treble winner with Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin would savour a start in between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Reborv may start Roman Yaremchuk ahead of Artem Dovbyk in attack this time around, while the likes Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov are all expected to feature.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya; Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Mykolenko; Malinovsky, Brazhko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Yaremchuk

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin
Defenders:Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko
Midfielders:Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov
Forwards:Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Moldova and Ukraine across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 3, 2014Ukraine 1-0 MoldovaInternational Friendly
March 26, 2013Ukraine 2-1 MoldovaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 12, 2012Moldova 0-0 UkraineUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
March 23, 1997Ukraine 1-0 MoldovaInternational Friendly
April 9, 1996Moldova 2-2 UkraineInternational Friendly

Useful links

