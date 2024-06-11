Moldova vs Ukraine: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ukraine are a game away from their Euro 2024 campaign as Serhiy Rebrov's side takes on UEFA Nations League-bound Moldova in Tuesday's international friendly at Stadionul Zimbru.

While the hosts aim for a third straight win, the Blue and Yellow are coming off a 3-1 loss against fellow European Championship participants Poland.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Moldova vs Ukraine kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Stadionul Zimbru

The international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine will be played at Stadionul Zimbru in Chisinau, Moldova.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, June 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Moldova vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Moldova and Ukraine is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Moldova team news

Moldova boss Serghei Clescenco could make a few changes from the 3-2 win over Cyprus, as goalkeeper Dorian Railean may be handed a start in goal, with defender Victor Mudrac and midfielder Oleg Reabciuk also eyeing places in the XI.

Moldova possible XI: Railean; Craciun, Mudrac, Posmac; Reabciuk, Baboglo, Rata, Cojocari; Ionita, Motpan, Nicolaescu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cebotari, Avram, Railean, Koselev Defenders: Reabciuk, Baboglo, Posmac, Marandici, Craciun. Platica, Revenco Midfielders: Ionita, Motpan, Caimacov, Stina, Cojocari, Bogaciuc, Rata, Platica Forwards: Mandricenco, Nicolaescu, Damascan, Cojocaru, Postolachi, Clescenco

Ukraine team news

Treble winner with Real Madrid, Andriy Lunin would savour a start in between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Reborv may start Roman Yaremchuk ahead of Artem Dovbyk in attack this time around, while the likes Ilya Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov are all expected to feature.

Ukraine possible XI: Lunin; Konoplya; Zabarnyi, Matviienko, Mykolenko; Malinovsky, Brazhko; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Yaremchuk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Trubin, Lunin Defenders: Konoplya, Svatok, Talovyerov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Mykhaylichenko Midfielders: Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Mudryk, Sudakov, Tsyhankov, Zinchenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Zubkov Forwards: Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Vanat

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Moldova and Ukraine across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 3, 2014 Ukraine 1-0 Moldova International Friendly March 26, 2013 Ukraine 2-1 Moldova UEFA World Cup Qualifiers October 12, 2012 Moldova 0-0 Ukraine UEFA World Cup Qualifiers March 23, 1997 Ukraine 1-0 Moldova International Friendly April 9, 1996 Moldova 2-2 Ukraine International Friendly

