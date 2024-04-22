Middlesbrough vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leeds United will look to snap a three-game winless streak when they head to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough on Monday night, with the chance to break into the top two in the Championship.
The faltering Peacocks were top of the standings at one point this season and looked likely to achieve an instant return to the Premier League. However, Daniel Farke's men have stuttered in recent times, dropping to third in the Championship table, with just three games left to play.
While a win will propel the visitors back into the automatic promotion spots, anything other than a win will end Boro's already slim playoff prospects, as they trail sixth-placed Norwich by nine points.
Middlesbrough vs Leeds kick-off time
|Date:
|Monday, April 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm EST
|Venue:
|Riverside Stadium
The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.
It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Monday, April 22, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the UK.
Team news & squads
Middlesbrough team news
Boro boss Michael Carrick has several players unavailable for selection due to injury. Marcus Forss (hamstring), Riley McGree (foot) and Tommy Smith (Achilles) will be out for the rest of the season, while Josh Coburn, Dael Fry (both groin), Tom Glover, Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair are all questionable for Monday.
Hayden Hackney (leg) is another doubt for the hosts. Both Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood are ineligible to feature here, as they are on loan from their opponents.
Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Dijksteel, Van den Berg, Clarke, Engel; O'Brien, Howson; Jones, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dieng, Glover, J. Jones
|Defenders:
|Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Clarke, Van den Berg, Thomas, Engel, Dijksteel, Ayling, Smith
|Midfielders:
|O'Brien, Barlaser, Greenwood, Araz, McGree
|Forwards:
|Latte Lath, Forss, Hoppe, Silvera, Gilbert
Leeds team news
Connor Roberts has suffered a recurrence of a prior injury and will miss Monday's trip as well as the game against QPR. He could return for the final-day encounter against Southampton.
Pascal Struijk is the other definite player unavailable, while Stuart Dallas' long-term injury has unfortunately forced him into retirement at the end of the campaign.
Crysencio Summerville has been the star of this Leeds side, with the winger returning 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/12/23
|Leeds United 3-2 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|27/02/20
|Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds United
|Championship
|30/11/19
|Leeds United 4-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship
|09/02/19
|Middlesbrough 1-1 Leeds United
|Championship
|01/09/18
|Leeds United 0-0 Middlesbrough
|Championship