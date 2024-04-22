This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United 2024Getty Images
Championship
team-logo
Riverside Stadium
team-logo
Watch on ESPN+
Abhinav Sharma

Middlesbrough vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

ChampionshipMiddlesbrough vs LeedsMiddlesbroughLeeds

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will look to snap a three-game winless streak when they head to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough on Monday night, with the chance to break into the top two in the Championship.

The faltering Peacocks were top of the standings at one point this season and looked likely to achieve an instant return to the Premier League. However, Daniel Farke's men have stuttered in recent times, dropping to third in the Championship table, with just three games left to play.

While a win will propel the visitors back into the automatic promotion spots, anything other than a win will end Boro's already slim playoff prospects, as they trail sixth-placed Norwich by nine points.

Here/ GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Middlesbrough vs Leeds kick-off time

Date:Monday, April 22, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm EST
Venue:Riverside Stadium

The Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Monday, April 22, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the UK.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Boro boss Michael Carrick has several players unavailable for selection due to injury. Marcus Forss (hamstring), Riley McGree (foot) and Tommy Smith (Achilles) will be out for the rest of the season, while Josh Coburn, Dael Fry (both groin), Tom Glover, Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair are all questionable for Monday.

Hayden Hackney (leg) is another doubt for the hosts. Both Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood are ineligible to feature here, as they are on loan from their opponents.

Middlesbrough possible XI: Dieng; Dijksteel, Van den Berg, Clarke, Engel; O'Brien, Howson; Jones, Azaz, Silvera; Latte Lath

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dieng, Glover, J. Jones
Defenders:Fry, McNair, Lenihan, Clarke, Van den Berg, Thomas, Engel, Dijksteel, Ayling, Smith
Midfielders:O'Brien, Barlaser, Greenwood, Araz, McGree
Forwards:Latte Lath, Forss, Hoppe, Silvera, Gilbert

Leeds team news

Connor Roberts has suffered a recurrence of a prior injury and will miss Monday's trip as well as the game against QPR. He could return for the final-day encounter against Southampton.

Pascal Struijk is the other definite player unavailable, while Stuart Dallas' long-term injury has unfortunately forced him into retirement at the end of the campaign.

Crysencio Summerville has been the star of this Leeds side, with the winger returning 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
Defenders:Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton
Midfielders:Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
02/12/23Leeds United 3-2 MiddlesbroughChampionship
27/02/20Middlesbrough 0-1 Leeds UnitedChampionship
30/11/19Leeds United 4-0 MiddlesbroughChampionship
09/02/19Middlesbrough 1-1 Leeds UnitedChampionship
01/09/18Leeds United 0-0 MiddlesbroughChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement