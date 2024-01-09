Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Chelsea will take on Middlesbrough in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday. The winner of this tie over two legs will take on either Fulham or Liverpool based on the result of the second semi-final tie.

The Blues will be looking to pick up their fourth consecutive win across all competitions when they face the Championship side. They have only lost once in their last six matches and are the firm favourites to be one of the finalists in the competition.

Middlesbrough are languishing in the middle of the Championship standings. They will find it difficult against Mauricio Pochettino's team given their current form which has seen them lose three out of their last four games. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: January 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Riverside Stadium

The match will be played at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers picked up his second booking of the tournament during the victory over Port Vale. Consequently, he is set to serve a one-game suspension in the upcoming first leg on Tuesday.

Manager Michael Carrick's squad will also be without Finn Azaz and Sam Greenwood, who are cup-tied. Australian players Samuel Silvera and Riley McGree are on international duty, and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng is also unavailable.

There were no new injury concerns emerging over the weekend, but Tom Smith, Darragh Lenihan, Lewis O'Brien, Marcus Forss, and Patrick McNair continue to be sidelined for the time being.

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Bangura; Howson, Barlaser; Jones, Crooks, Latte Lath; Coburn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Glover, J. Jones Defenders: Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel Midfielders: Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, I. Jones Forwards: Coburn, Rogers, Gilbert

Chelsea team news

Chelsea boss Pochettino is once again navigating through the ongoing issue of key players being absent. Nicolas Jackson is away with his national team for AFCON and a new hip injury has caused doubt over the availability of Christopher Nkunku.

The same uncertainty surrounds the availability of Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Benoit Badiashile. On the other hand, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Trevoh Chalobah, and Romeo Lavia are confirmed to be ruled out.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Middlesbrough 0 - 2 Chelsea FA Cup May 2017 Chelsea 3 - 0 Middlesbrough Premier League November 2016 Middlesbrough 0 - 1 Chelsea Premier League February 2013 Middlesbrough 0 - 2 Chelsea FA Cup January 2009 Chelsea 2 - 0 Middlesbrough Premier League

