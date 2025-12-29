How to watch today’s Michigan State vs Cornell NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Michigan State Spartans are set to face the Cornell Big Red to begin the high-voltage NCAAM game on December 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Cornell's potent offense produces 90.4 points per game, compared to Michigan State's average of 78.0 points. Cornell has been allowing 84.8 points per game, while the Spartans have only been allowing 63.3.

Cornell shoots 49.4% from the floor and averages 21.5 assists a game, while Michigan State shoots 46.1% and averages 19.3 assists, and the Spartans have 39.4 rebounds compared to Cornell's 32.9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Cornell Big Red NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Cornell Big Red: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans will square off against the Cornell Big Red in an exciting NCAAM game on December 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date December 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Breslin Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Cornell Big Red on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Cornell Big Red live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan State Spartans team news

Jaxon Kohler averages 13.9 points per game while shooting 87.0% from the free throw line and 52.9% from the field, with a solid 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jeremy Fears averages 2.3 turnovers and 9.2 assists per game over 30.7 minutes.

Kur Teng shoots 40.3% from the floor and averages 6.8 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Cornell Big Red team news

Cooper Noard shoots 87.2% from the free-throw line and 52.8% from the field, averaging 20.6 points per game.

Kaspar Sepp averages 5.8 rebounds per game, comprising 4.5 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Josh Baldwin averages 2.0 turnovers per game while adding 3.1 assists in 17.4 minutes.

Michigan State Spartans vs Cornell Big Red head-to-head record

Based on their most recent head-to-head encounter, Cornell has a tiny advantage after defeating Michigan State 4–3 on March 28, 2025, in a closely contested game. That outcome points to a game characterized by close margins, momentum shifts, and outstanding performances at crucial junctures rather than complete dominance by either team.

This match is expected to stay close the entire time if a similar pattern emerges, with late-game calmness and execution in crucial circumstances being crucial.