Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final

Group A leaders Mexico Women square off against a high-flying Paraguay Women in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in a scintillating quarter-final clash.
Mexico Women finished the group stage seeded at the summit of Group A as they defeated USWNT 2-0 in their last outing. El Aguila Real would be confident of producing a similar performance in the quarter-finals as they have their eyes laid on the prestigious trophy.
Paraguay Women had two victories on either side of their defeat against Canada in Group C as they marched into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in style.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women kick-off time
|Date:
|March 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|BMO Stadium
The clash between Mexico Women and Paraguay Women will be played at the BMO Stadium on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women online - TV channels & live streams
The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Mexico Women and Paraguay Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.
How to watch with a VPN
If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Mexico Women team news
Mexico Women have smashed 10 goals in their previous two outing as all eyes would be on forward Lizbeth Ovalle who has scored three goals.
Esthefanny Barreras has two clean sheets in two games and the marquee shot-stopper should continue between the sticks for Mexico.
Mexico Women predicted XI: Barreras; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Ordonez, Palacios, Ovalle
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras
|Defenders:
|Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo
|Forwards:
|Palacios, Corral, Ordonez
Paraguay Women team news
Paraguay could stick with the same eleven that featured in the five goal-thriller against El Salvador as manager Antonio Carlos Bona could opt for a 3-5-2 formation.
La Albirroja would bank on experienced campaigner Jessica Martinez to replicate her hattrick heroics once again after the Levante forward thundered three magnificent goals in their previous outing against El Salvador.
Paraguay Women predicted XI: Bobadilla; Fretes, Riveros, Riso; Martinez, Quintana, Godnoy, Bareiro; Fernandez, Martinez, Chamorro
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Recalde, Bobadilla, Saleb
|Defenders:
|Riso, Barbosa, Riveros, Fretes, Bareiro, Ojeda, F.M. Martinez, Genes
|Midfielders:
|Godoy, Lopes, Quintana, Bogarin, Leiva
|Forwards:
|Chamorro, R. Martinez, Fernandez, Pena, Barreto
Head-to-head
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28 Oct 2023
|Mexico 4-1 Paraguay
|Pan American Games
|31 Jul 2019
|Mexico 1-2 Paraguay
|Pan American Games