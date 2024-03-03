Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup quarter-final match between Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group A leaders Mexico Women square off against a high-flying Paraguay Women in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in a scintillating quarter-final clash.

Mexico Women finished the group stage seeded at the summit of Group A as they defeated USWNT 2-0 in their last outing. El Aguila Real would be confident of producing a similar performance in the quarter-finals as they have their eyes laid on the prestigious trophy.

Paraguay Women had two victories on either side of their defeat against Canada in Group C as they marched into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in style.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The clash between Mexico Women and Paraguay Women will be played at the BMO Stadium on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Mexico Women vs Paraguay Women online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Mexico Women and Paraguay Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mexico Women team news

Mexico Women have smashed 10 goals in their previous two outing as all eyes would be on forward Lizbeth Ovalle who has scored three goals.

Esthefanny Barreras has two clean sheets in two games and the marquee shot-stopper should continue between the sticks for Mexico.

Mexico Women predicted XI: Barreras; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Ordonez, Palacios, Ovalle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras Defenders: Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez Midfielders: Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo Forwards: Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Paraguay Women team news

Paraguay could stick with the same eleven that featured in the five goal-thriller against El Salvador as manager Antonio Carlos Bona could opt for a 3-5-2 formation.

La Albirroja would bank on experienced campaigner Jessica Martinez to replicate her hattrick heroics once again after the Levante forward thundered three magnificent goals in their previous outing against El Salvador.

Paraguay Women predicted XI: Bobadilla; Fretes, Riveros, Riso; Martinez, Quintana, Godnoy, Bareiro; Fernandez, Martinez, Chamorro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Recalde, Bobadilla, Saleb Defenders: Riso, Barbosa, Riveros, Fretes, Bareiro, Ojeda, F.M. Martinez, Genes Midfielders: Godoy, Lopes, Quintana, Bogarin, Leiva Forwards: Chamorro, R. Martinez, Fernandez, Pena, Barreto

Head-to-head

Date Match Competition 28 Oct 2023 Mexico 4-1 Paraguay Pan American Games 31 Jul 2019 Mexico 1-2 Paraguay Pan American Games

