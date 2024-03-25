How to follow Mexico at Copa America 2024: Fixtures, cities, venues and more

Everything you need to know to follow Mexico at Copa America 2024

Mexico returns to Copa America this year after an eight-year absence, having reached the quarter-finals back in 2016 when the competition was also held on US soil.

Millions of fans will be keen to see El Tri relish their outsider status, but Jaime Lozano’s men will be confident of navigating the group, and in knockout competition, anything can happen.

With Copa America 2024 just a stone’s throw away, here’s all you need to know about following Mexico in the competition.

Mexico Copa America 2024 Group Draw

The draw for the Group Stage was made in December, with Mexico in Pot 1. It’s given them a favorable draw and a group that they will expect to qualify from. Their closest rival will be Ecuador, who are still 16 places below Mexico in the FIFA World Rankings. Topping the group feels like a must, however, with Argentina likely awaiting the runner-up in the quarter-finals.

Group B FIFA World Ranking Mexico 15 Ecuador 31 Venezuela 52 Jamaica 57

What is Mexico’s first game in Copa America?

First up for Mexico is the group’s lowest ranked nation, Jamaica on June 22 at the NRG Stadium in Houston. The 2024 Copa America Mexico fixtures are favorable, with them taking on Ecuador in their last game. It may be a battle for the top spot, but both may also have qualified by then, taking the pressure off somewhat.

Prior to the tournament, Mexico will play two friendlies in preparation. On June 5, they will take on Uruguay before meeting Brazil on June 8. It is yet to be determined where these games will be held.

Mexico Copa America 2024 Fixtures

The full list of fixtures for Mexico in the 2024 Copa America Group Stage are:

Opponent Date Time Jamaica Saturday, June 22, 2024 8:00 p.m. CDT Venezuela Wednesday, June 26, 2024 6:00 p.m. PDT Ecuador Sunday, June 30, 2024 5:00 p.m. MST

What stadiums could Mexico visit in Copa America 2024?

Mexico will play their Group Stage fixtures across three different states, kicking off in Texas, where they’ll face Jamaica at the NRG Stadium in Houston. The side then moves on to California, where they will be well supported. Their fixture against Venezuela takes place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, home to both the LA Rams and LA Chargers.

Mexico’s last group fixture against Ecuador will take place in Arizona at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Should Mexico navigate the group, they’ll be back in Texas. Finish winners and it’s the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 5, while runners up will see them back in Houston on July 4.

How to get Copa America 2024 tickets to see Mexico

Tickets for the 2024 Copa America are now available, with Group Stage games typically costing between $60 and $1,000, depending on where you wish to be sitting. They can be purchased through the Copa America official website, where you will be redirected to SeatGeek. Tickets can also be officially purchased via Ticketmaster.

Both are primary and secondary sellers, meaning resale tickets can also be bought. StubHub and Viagogo are also options for fans looking to pick up resale tickets through a trusted source.

Flights to see Mexico at Copa America 2024

What teams will play in Copa America 2024?

A total of 16 teams will play in the tournament. These are split into four groups of four. However, two teams are still to be determined, with play-off fixtures taking place at the end of March.

The nations that have qualified for the 2024 Copa America are:

Group A

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada OR Trinidad and Tobago (TBC via play-off)

Group B

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C

USA

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica OR Honduras (TBC via play-off)

What stadiums are in Copa America 2024?

The tournament itself will kick off from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where holders Argentina will meet the bottom seed in Group A. 13 other stadiums are hosting games, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, which will hold the Final on July 14.

The full list of stadiums hosting Copa America 2024 games are:

Stadium Location Capacity AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas 80,000 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 71,000 Q2 Stadium Austin, Texas 20,728 Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina 74,867 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 82,556 NRG Stadium Houston, Texas 72,220 SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California 70,240 Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, California 68,500 State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona 63,400 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada 61,000 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Missouri 76,416 Children's Mercy Park Kansas City, Kansas 18,467 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida 64,767 Inter&Co Stadium Orlando, Florida 25,500

Who is favored to win Copa America 2024?

As it stands, the current holders, Argentina, are the big favorites, priced at around the +163 mark with most sportsbooks. It’ll likely be Lionel Messi’s last major tournament, so plenty of fans will be keen to back him. Brazil are second favorites at around +200, while Uruguay and Colombia are more outside shots.

Mexico are currently priced at around +1,000 to win the competition.

Who will play for Mexico at Copa America 2024?

You can expect to see all of Mexico’s big stars playing at the 2024 Copa America, with players such as Edson Alvarez of West Ham United, Raul Jimenez of Fulham and PSV’s Hirving Lozano all expected to play pivotal roles.