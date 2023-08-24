More Lionel Messi magic! Inter Miami reach yet another cup final as Argentine claims two assists & scores penalty in U.S. Open Cup win over FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi assisted two goals - and scored himself in the penalty shootout - to help Inter Miami reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

No goal this time but Messi claims two more assists

Miami win shootout to book another final spot

Eight games unbeaten since ex-PSG star's arrival

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi helped inspire a remarkable Inter Miami comeback against FC Cincinnati as, after an uneventful first 68 minutes of the match, he assisted two Leonardo Campana goals - the second coming as as late as the 97th minute - before scoring his penalty in the shootout that would follow. Youngster Benjamin Cremaschi netted the game-winning spot-kick after the 120 minutes of action ended 3-3, with the result meaning he has now made it eight games in a row where he's either scored a goal or claimed an assist for the Herons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami are into the U.S. Open Cup final after more Messi magic. Prior to his arrival, they were considered the worst team in MLS - and they still sit bottom of the Eastern Conference standings - but the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar has inspired them to Leagues Cup glory, with his latest contributions helping to set up a meeting with Houston Dynamo in the Open Cup final.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? It seems crazy to think that Messi, despite playing eight games for Miami, hasn't yet made his MLS debut. That will come on August 26, when the Herons travel to Red Bull Arena for a meeting with the New York Red Bulls.