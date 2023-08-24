WATCH: Lionel Messi the assists king! Inter Miami star creates two goals for Leonardo Campana - with one coming in the 97th minute - to inspire U.S. Open Cup win over FC Cincinnati

Lionel Messi assisted Leonardo Campana for both of his goals as more late drama saw Inter Miami book their place in the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

Messi claims two assists for Leandro Campana goals

Another incredible display inspires win over Cincinnati

Also scored Miami's first goal in the penalty shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi assisted Campana for the second time of the evening, this time coming up clutch in the 97th minute as the Ecuadorian nodded home his lofted pass to equalize and send the match to extra-time. The first piece of Messi magic came in the 68th minute, when the former Paris Saint-Germain star found Campana from a free-kick to cut FC Cincinnati's lead to 2-1. The game would eventually go to penalties, with the Argentine scoring Miami's first of the shootout as his side won the tie 5-4 on spot-kicks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's done it again! The Inter Miami megastar has inspired his side into another cup final, having already helped them win the Leagues Cup just a few days earlier. The Herons will now face Houston Dynamo in the final, with Ben Olsen's side having beaten 10-man Real Salt Lake 3-1 after extra time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi will make his long-awaited MLS debut on August 26 as Inter Miami can finally concentrate on improving their league form. Indeed, the Herons are bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and they face the New York Red Bulls next, who sit in 11th place.

