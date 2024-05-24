This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
ICC Men's T20 World CupGetty Images
Watch the T20 Cricket World Cup on
Renuka Odedra

Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule & results

TV Guide & Streaming

Full schedule from the first match to the final

There's not long to go before the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup starts on June 1, hosted jointly by the United States and the West Indies.

Watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup on Sling TV
Sign up now

At the last T20 World Cup tournament in 2022, England won its second-ever title after beating Pakistan in the final. With no shortage of fans and plenty of action to look forward to, the T20 World Cup 2024 is one not to miss out on.

We've got your go-to guide to keep up with every single match and result with GOAL'sMen's T20 Cricket World Cup Schedule page.

Article continues below

Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Schedule

Date Match Time (GMT)Watch (UK)Watch (US)Watch (AUS)Result
June 2USA vs Canada 01:30 Sky Sports Sling TV Amazon Prime
June 2West Indies vs Papa New Guinea 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 3Namibia vs Oman 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 3Sri Lanka vs South Africa 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 4Afghanistan vs Uganda01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 4England vs Scotland 15:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 4Netherlands vs Nepal 16:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 5India vs Ireland 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 6Papa New Guinea vs Uganda 00:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 6 Australia vs Oman 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 6USA vs Pakistan 16:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 6Namibia vs Scotland 20:00Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 7 Canada vs Ireland 15:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 8New Zealand vs Afghanistan 00:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 8 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa 15:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 8 Australia vs England 18:00Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 9 West Indies vs Uganda 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 9 India vs Pakistan 15:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 9 Oman vs Scotland 18:00Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh 15:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 11Pakistan vs Canada 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 12Sri Lanka vs Nepal 00:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 12Australia vs Namibia 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 12USA vs India 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
Jun 13 West Indies vs New Zealand 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 13Bangladesh vs Netherlands 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 13 England vs Oman 20:00Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 14Afghanistan vs Papa New Guinea 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 14 USA vs Ireland 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 15 South Africa vs Nepal 00:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 15 New Zealand vs Uganda 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 15India vs Canada15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 15 Namibia vs England 18:00 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 16 Australia vs Scotland 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 17 Bangladesh vs Nepal 00:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 17 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 17 New Zealand vs Papa New Guinea 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 18 West Indies vs Afghanistan 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 19 A2 vs D1 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 20 B1 vs C2 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 20 C1 vs A115:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 21 B2 vs D2 01:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 21B1 vs D115:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 22A2 vs C201:30Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 22A1 vs D215:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 23C1 vs B2 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 23A2 vs B1 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 24C2 vs D1 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 24B2 vs A1 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 25C1 vs D201:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 27 TBC vs TBC - 1st Semi-final 01:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 27 TBC vs TBC - 2nd Semi-final 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime
June 29 TBC vs TBC - Final 15:30 Sky SportsSling TVAmazon Prime

How to watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

In the UK, you can catch every Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup exclusively on Sky Sports. Find out more about how to subscribe to Sky Sports here.

Watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports
Sign up now

If you're in the US, you can watch the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup through streaming service Sling TV. Find out more about how you can subscribe to Sling TV here.

Watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup on Sling TV
Sign up now

For cricket fans in Australia, Amazon Prime will be the home for every ICC Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup match.

Watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup on Amazon Prime
Sign up now

FAQs

Cricket Men's 2024 T20 World Cup FAQsGetty Images

What is the T20 format in cricket?

T20 is a shortened format of cricket compared to Test cricket, which can last up to five days of six-hour matches. Instead, the T20 format gives both sides a single inning each, which is restricted to twenty overs—hence the name. The format was introduced by the English and Wales Cricket Board in 2003.

A T20 match usually only lasts two to three hours, which has made the format popular amongst both casual and die-hard cricket fans. Created for a fast-paced version of cricket, which would work for television - it certainly has exploded and become one of the most preferred ways to watch cricket for fans.

What stadiums will the tournament take place in?

The Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will be played across nine stadiums in both host nations:

West Indies

  • Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - Antigua and Barbuda
  • Kensington Oval - Barbados
  • Providence Stadium - Guyana
  • Darren Sammy Cricket Ground - Saint Lucia
  • Arnos Vale Stadium - St. Vincent & the Grenadines
  • Brian Lara Cricket Academy - Trinidad & Tobago

United States

  • Central Broward Park - Florida
  • Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium - New York
  • Grand Prairie Stadium - Texas

How often does the Men's T20 World Cup take place?

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place every two years, which means that die-hard cricket fans don't have to wait too long to get a fix for a major international cricket tournament. However, if it clashes with the main Men's Cricket World Cup tournament then the T20 World Cup is played a year before.

Who last won the Men's T20 World Cup?

England was crowned the winner of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The tournament took place in Australia, and England secured only their second T20 World Cup title.

Watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup on Sling TV
Sign up now
Advertisement