McTominay names his top three Manchester United academy talents to watch

Mason Greenwood leads a trio of hopefuls who, according to the Old Trafford midfielder, could be making a splash in the near future

The academy is famed for bringing through top talents, and Scott McTominay believes three new graduates could follow his footsteps to stardom.

McTominay joined the club's youth system at the age of five, coming up through the ranks until he made his first-team debut under Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2016-17 season.

He has since gone on to become a fixture in the United starting line-up, making 27 appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of activities due to Covid-19, and when asked who was likely to follow in his footsteps, he named a recent Reds revelation and two further hopefuls.

"There's a lot. You see Di'Shon [Bernard], Largie [Ramazani], Jimmy [Garner], you see Mason [Greenwood], obviously, coming in and Mason's on his way to being established," he told the club's official website.

"He's not quite at that level of being a regular first-teamer, and that's what Mason has to strive to become. He's one of the most talented players that I've seen for a long time – his left-foot, right-foot shooting is ridiculous.

"For me, it's my responsibility - we've got to take a responsibility now to push these younger boys and get them up to a level where it's justifiable that they've reached their potential. For everyone at the football club, that's the primary goal as well. It's the same for myself: I'm getting pushed by the coaching staff every single day."

The Premier League's interruption came at a time when United's form had experienced a significant upturn, the Reds recording wins over and in the final weeks before the action came to a halt. McTominay was also on the road back to full fitness following an injury lay-off; but he has tried to remain as active as possible during lockdown.

“What can we expect after isolation? I don't know – the same old Scott! Motivated, wanting to learn, wanting to do well, coming back fitter," he added.

"I'm sure all of the boys will be in their shape where we'll have two or three weeks' training and hopefully hit the ground running, and I'm sure there'll be a lot of games. I think the simple answer to that question would be hungrier than ever.

"When I got back from injury, you have four or five games and then the season just stops. It's like, well, no, this is where I need to kick on now! This is where I want to keep going! For me, it was bad timing, but always whenever you're working hard at home, I'm sure we'll come back and it will become good timing as well.”