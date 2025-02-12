How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face off against the Golden State Warriors to start a highly anticipated NBA action on February 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

Dallas averages 44.4 rebounds per game, which places them in ninth place in the Western Conference, and has a 20-18 record in comparison to Western Conference opponents. The team's leader, Anthony Davis, pulls down 12.0 rebounds per game.

Golden State has a 17-18 record towards the West. They are third within the conference in rebounds with 46.0 per game, and Kevon Looney brings in 6.9 boards per game on average.

This season, the Mavericks are hitting 47.9% from the field, which is higher than Golden State's 46.3% field-goal rate. The Warriors' field goal percentage of 44.5% is marginally lower than Dallas's opponents' shooting percentage of 45.9%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will battle with the Golden State Warriors in an electrifying NBA clash on February 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date February 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Daniel Gafford averages 12.3 points every game and shoots an amazing 69.9% from the field.

Kyrie Irving has been averaging 20.8 points in his previous ten games.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Anthony Davis Groin injury Day-to-Day SF, Caleb Martin Hip injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Buddy Hield is helping the Warriors score 11.8 points and pull down 3.4 rebounds every game.

Stephen Curry has made 4.1 three-pointers on average in his last ten games.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jonathan Kuminga Ankle injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

This game should be a fiercely contested contest based on their previous five head-to-head encounters. The Mavericks have triumphed in three of their last five encounters, including the most recent meeting on the 16th of December 2024, in which they scored a scorching 143 points to win.

On November 13, 2024, however, the Warriors defeated Dallas in a close game, 120-117. Three of the previous five games have been decided by 4 points or less, demonstrating how competitive these contests have been.

However the Warriors have demonstrated that they are capable of grinding out victories as well, and Dallas has demonstrated the ability to surpass Golden State in crucial situations.

Given Kyrie Irving's recent scoring success and Daniel Gafford's 69.9% field goal percentage, the Mavericks may have an offensive advantage due to their great shooting efficiency.

But with Stephen Curry's three-point shooting on fire and Kevon Looney dominating the boards, Golden State's rebounding advantage might be the difference. Anticipate another tight match that might depend on late-game action.

Date Results Dec 16, 2024 Mavericks 143-133 Warriors Nov 13, 2024 Warriors 120-117 Mavericks Apr 06, 2024 Mavericks 108-106 Warriors Apr 03, 2024 Warriors 104-100 Mavericks Mar 14, 2024 Mavericks 109-99 Warriors

