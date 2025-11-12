How to watch today's Massachusetts vs Northern Illinois NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Massachusetts Minutemen are ready to welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to the McGuirk Alumni Stadium this Wednesday for a fiery encounter.

The Minutemen are yet to secure a victory, losing all nine games, including five in the conference. Their previous outing saw them get humbled by Akron, but when they face the Huskies, they'll be eager to live up to the expectations and secure their maiden win of the campaign.

The Huskies, too, have had a season to forget. To date, they have played nine games and lost seven. Their conference record shows they have won just once in five encounters. Moreover, they are yet to fetch a victory on the road. When they meet the Minutemen this Wednesday, they will aim to register their first away win of the season and better their overall 2-7 record.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Massachusetts vs Northern Illinois: Date & kick-off time

The Massachusetts vs Northern Illinois game will be played on November 12 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Date November 12, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue McGuirk Alumni Stadium Location Hadley, Massachusetts

How to watch Massachusetts vs Northern Illinois on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Massachusetts vs Northern Illinois Team News

Massachusetts Team News

Massachusetts have quite a few individuals questionable like tight ends Reece Adkins and Matt Ogunniyi, offensive linemen Luke Painton and Kyle Brown, linebacker Timmy Hinspeter, cornerbacks Kamren Watkins-Hunter, TJ Magee and Ryan Barnes, defensive lineman David Onuoha, safety DD Snyder and running back Da'Marion Alberic. Linebacker Dean Shaffer, offensive linemen Mao Glynn II and Zachary Franks and defensive lineman Joshua Nobles are ruled out for this game.

Northern Illinois Team News

For Northern Illinois, while nobody has been completely ruled out yet, there are numerous players questionable. Wide receivers Jamari McIvory and George Dimopoulos, offensive linemen Luke Skartvedt, Michael Jimmar and Thomas Paasch, running back Jaylen Poe, safety Ty Myles, defensive tackle Alvin Gulley Jr and cornerback Donte Harrison are those whose participation is in question.