‘Martial could become Man Utd’s version of Henry’ - Scholes has high hopes for Frenchman

The former Red Devils midfielder sees plenty of potential in a forward who can operate down the middle, while also drifting out wide to the left

Anthony Martial has the potential to become ’s version of Thierry Henry, says Paul Scholes.

The Red Devils have been looking for the French forward to follow in the footsteps of an iconic countryman for some time.

He has lacked the consistency to scale such heights in his Old Trafford career to date, but is taking on a slightly different role for 2019-20.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deployed Martial as a central striker in a season opener against Chelsea and saw the 23-year-old find the target in a 4-0 win.

A hard-working frontman was also able to interchange with Marcus Rashford during a meeting with the Blues, with the opportunity taken to drift out to the flanks, a la Henry.

Scholes is hoping to see more of that promise unlocked, with the United legend telling Optus Sports: “If they sit in and defend like [Harry] Maguire can do, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka great defender and just keep those two, Martial and Rashford towards the left-hand side most of the time and get the ball to those two I think they can hurt anybody.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing that Martial keeps coming out to the left-hand side.

“Remember Thierry Henry, he started games at centre-forward, always ended up on the left side somehow. So I don’t think it’s a bad thing, if he [Martial] can be anything like Henry we’d take that now!”

While talking up the qualities of Martial and the ability of United’s attacking unit, Scholes admits there are areas of concern for the Red Devils.

He feels more is required in the middle of the park, with Paul Pogba joined in the engine room against by Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay.

Ex- international Scholes added: “I'd be worried about that. I thought Pereira was a little bit quiet. The lad has got ability, he's a young player, he's not played much football.

“I think against the better teams in midfield they may get found out. Which is why I'm saying against the better teams, counter-attack.

“I don't think they are the type of team when they play against the top teams, like Chelsea or , who are going to go toe-to-toe with them with possession. I just don't think they are a good enough team to do that.”