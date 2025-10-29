'Marcus Rashford's like the Mancunian Bebe!' - Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi & more react to Real Madrid vs Barcelona Clasico highlights in 442oons parody video

Real Madrid took the spoils in the first Clasico of the 2025-26 campaign, with goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe getting the job done for Xabi Alonso and his side. In their latest video, 442oons imagine how the football world has reacted to the biggest talking points in the game, with cartoon versions of the likes of Harry Kane and Virgil van Dijk providing their hilarious verdicts on the showdown between the Liga superpowers.