Mane offside call outrages Liverpool fans as claims of VAR delivering title gifts are refuted

Reds supporters were left less than impressed after seeing their Senegalese forward denied a goal against Watford by the narrowest of margins

supporters have been quick to offer a response to those claiming that VAR is aiding the Reds’ Premier League title challenge, with Sadio Mane seeing a contentious call go against him in a 2-0 win over .

Jurgen Klopp’s side thought they had doubled their lead at Anfield on Saturday when their Senegalese forward found the back of net early in the second half.

Not for the first time this season, though, celebrations were cut short due to technological involvement.

Article continues below

Some big decisions have dropped in Liverpool’s favour during the 2019-20 campaign, with boss Pep Guardiola left incensed by penalty calls in November, but the Reds have now been left cursing their luck.

Mane was judged to have strayed offside by the narrowest of margins, with there a matter of inches in it.

Needless to say, Liverpool fans were not happy, despite seeing their side go on to claim another three points courtesy of a deadly double from Mohamed Salah, with claims of VAR assistance refuted.

The introduction of VAR for the current campaign has sparked controversy on an almost weekly basis, with plenty having questioned its merits.

Former Liverpool winger Harry Kewell has added his voice to those criticising the need to run a rule over every goal when there is no clear and obvious reason for the effort to be chalked off.

He told BT Sport: “The Mane goal, I’m surprised. I’m not getting this.

“I like the VAR when it comes into the right kind of situation but this situation here I don’t get it. For me he’s not offside. I don’t know what part of his body is offside.”

Liverpool were not left to count the cost of VAR during their meeting with Watford.

Salah opened the scoring in the 38th minute when his stunning curling effort, which came with his weaker right foot, got the Reds moving in the right direction once more.

Klopp’s side had to be patient on a breezy afternoon as they sought to wrap the game up, with Salah’s second of the match arriving in the final minute of the 90.

A commanding lead at the top of the table has been cemented by another hard-fought success, with Liverpool still unbeaten through 17 games.