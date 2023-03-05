Man Utd chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Old Trafford songs

Heading to the Theatre of Dreams for a match this season? Here's a taste of the soundtrack you can expect to hear at the home of the Red Devils

Manchester United have one of the richest supporters' cultures in English football - and their large collection of chants are evidence of it.

Red Devils fans pack out Old Trafford and away sections alike week in, week out, with tickets to see United almost always a hot commodity. A vast Stretford End songbook has developed over the years as a result, and GOAL has collected videos and lyrics to some of the most popular chants being sung at United games.

If you're heading to the Theatre of Dreams this season, brush up with the list below - but be warned that some of the clips contain strong language.

Harry Maguire! M, U, F, C!

Harry Maguire!

Harry Maguire!

He f*cked off Leicester,

For Manchester,

His head's f*cking massive!

(Repeat)

We shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved



We shall not, we shall not be moved



Just like the team that's gonna win the Football League (again)



We shall not be moved



Hello, Hello

Hello, hello



We are the Busby Boys



Hello, hello



We are the Busby Boys



And if you are a City fan surrender or you'll die



We all follow United



You Are My Solskjaer

You are my Solskjaer

My Ole Solskjaer



You make me happy



When skies are grey



Oh Alan Shearer



Was f*cking dearer



So please don't take



My Solskjaer away

U-N-I-T-E-D



United are the team for me



With a knick-knack paddy-whack



Give a dog a bone



Why don't City f*** off home



We love United

We love United, we do



We love United, we do



We love United, we do



Oh, United we love you



Glory, Glory Man United

Glory, glory Man United



Glory, glory Man United



Glory, glory Man United



As the Reds go marching on, on, on!



20 Times

Twenty times, twenty times, Man United



Twenty times, twenty times, I say



Twenty times, twenty times, Man United



Playing football the Matt Busby way



Take Me Home

Take me home, United Road



To the place, I belong



To Old Trafford, to see United



Take me home, United Road



United Calypso

Manchester, Manchester United



A bunch of bouncing Busby Babes



They deserve to be knighted



When they're playing in your town



Get yourself to that football ground



Take a lesson, you will see



Football taught by Matt Busby



Matt Busby's Aces

Oh, me lads



You should've seen us coming



Fastest team in the league



Just to see us running



All me lads and lasses



With smiles upon their faces



Walking down the Warwick Road



To see Matt Busby's aces



Michael Carrick

It's Carrick, you know



It's hard to believe it's not Scholes



It's Carrick, you know



Ooh Aah Cantona

What a friend we have in Jesus



He's our saviour from afar



What a friend we have in Jesus



And his name is Cantona



Ooh aah, Cantona



Ooh aah, Cantona



Ooh aah, ooh aah, ooh aah, Cantona



Ooh aah, Cantona



George Best

I'm going on up to the spirit in the sky



That's where I'm gonna go when I die



And when I die and they lay me to rest



I'm gonna go on the p*** with Georgie Best



Anthony Martial

Tony Martial came from France



The English press said he had no chance



Fifty million down the drain



Tony Martial scores again



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is our Swedish hero



On a free from PSG, he cost us f***ing zero



Six-foot-five, hard as f***, he gets the Reds excited



Stick your City up your a*** 'cos we are Man United