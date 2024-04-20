Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup semi-final

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

After remaining unbeaten for an incredible 27 matches across all competitions, Pep Guardiola's team finally fell to a defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League in their latest outing. They will be desperate to return to their winning ways but Mauricio Pochettino and co. could spring a surprise.

The Blues are also on an unbeaten run that has now stretched to eight games. They are heading into this crucial cup tie on the back of a brilliant 6-0 win over Everton which included a sensational Cole Palmer four-goal haul.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.15 pm EST Venue: Wembley

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.15 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Manuel Akanji will undergo pre-match assessment. Guardiola has shared positive news about De Bruyne's fitness, but Haaland's availability is uncertain due to a lingering muscle issue.

Kyle Walker will also be evaluated after completing a full 120 minutes against Real Madrid in his first start post-recovery from a hamstring injury.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Chelsea team news

On Chelsea's side, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, and Levi Colwill are all out due to injuries. Cesare Casadei is ineligible to play due to being cup-tied.

Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, and Enzo Fernandez missed Monday's victory against Everton and will be evaluated before the match. Christopher Nkunku has resumed partial team training and will be assessed before kick-off.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Manchester City 1 - 1 Chelsea Premier League 12/11/23 Chelsea 4 - 4 Manchester City Premier League 21/05/23 Manchester City 1 - 0 Chelsea Premier League 08/01/23 Manchester City 4 - 0 Chelsea FA Cup 06/01/23 Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City Premier League

Useful links