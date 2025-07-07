Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has reportedly landed an £800,000 Match of the Day contract that includes 2026 World Cup duty.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The former England captain has already figured on the popular Premier League highlights show, but he is now set to be booked as a regular guest. Match of the Day is preparing to enter a new era in 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That is because, after 25 years at the helm, long-serving host Gary Lineker has moved on. Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan are ready to share presenting duties. Rooney will be among those joining them in the BBC studio.

Getty/GOAL

THE GOSSIP

According to The Sun, the 39-year-old has agreed a lucrative two-year deal. That agreement involves next summer’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Rooney’s terms include the option for a further two-year extension.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source told The Sun: “Wayne is a natural broadcaster; he is warm, witty and forensically knowledgeable about all aspects of the game. He still has a deep love for football and also gets on well with everyone on both sides of the camera. He is eminently likeable, and has impressed on his outings to date - viewers have also really taken to him which has been clear from social media commentary.

“Wayne will be a key part of next year’s World Cup coverage which is a massive coup, and will provide some much-needed expertise on Match of the Day in the wake of Gary’s departure. Everyone, including Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, is incredibly excited to get him on board. It’s a great signing.”

AFP

DID YOU KNOW?

Rooney has also signed up for a Disney+ documentary series alongside his wife Coleen and their four sons. The Sun’s source added: “With Coleen’s amazing Disney contract, and Wayne’s new BBC one, they will officially become one of the country’s most influential media power couples. It’s a very exciting time.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Rooney’s decision to commit to a long-term deal with Match of the Day suggests that his managerial career is being put on hold indefinitely. The 39-year-old, who has found it tough to generate positive results as a coach, flopped badly in his last two roles at Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.