Manchester United vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Man Utd and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be involved in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2023-24 season, as the Red Devils are set to face now Championship side Leeds United on Wednesday.

Under Erik ten Hag's guidance the team over the course of the 2022/23 season went from losing the opening two games to securing Champions League football and winning the Carabao Cup.

However, United ended up runners-up to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup and the less said the better about their Europa League quarter-final exit to Sevilla.

On the other hand, the Whites returned to England's second-tier competition after spending three seasons in the top flight, with Leeds now under new head coach Daniel Farke.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Leeds kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am EDT Venue: Ullevaal Stadium

The club friendly game between Manchester United and Leeds United is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 11 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

MUTV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV, but is available to stream live online through MUTV.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Mason Mount seems to be in contention for his first game in Manchester United colours, with Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek also back in training following injuries from the previous campaign.

Internationals in Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen would all report to training on Monday.

As such, youngsters such as Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri can be called in the XI.

Following David de Gea's exit, Dean Henderson may also take a permanent transfer elsewhere, as Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop and Matej Kovar have been named among the goalkeepers in United's squad for the Oslo trip.

Man Utd possible XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Martial, Amad.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Heaton, Bishop, Kovar Defenders: Fernandez, Bennett, Fish, Jurado, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams Midfielders: Collyer, Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Hansen-Aaroen, Mainoo, Mount, Oyedele, Savage Forwards: Amad, Emeran, Forson, Hugill, Sancho, Shoretire

Leeds United team news

Apart from Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison undergoing their rehabilitation in the UK, Stuart Dallas and Luis Sinisterra face long-term issues.

The likes of Marc Roca and Junior Firpo are among the ones who could leave. Tyler Roberts, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have all exited the club, while Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have run out of their contracts.

Meanwhile, internationals such as Rodrigo, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier may be given until next week before they resume full training.

Leeds United possible XI: Van den Heuvel; Drameh, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk; Rutter, Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood; Bamford, Gelhardt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klaesson, Van den Heuvel Defenders: Drameh, Ayling, Mullen, Monteiro, Wober, Cooper, Struijk Midfielders: Shackleton, Greenwood, Sinisterra, James, Gyabi, Bate, Gray Forwards: Gelhardt, Rutter, Bamford, Perkins, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 12, 2023 Leeds 0-2 Man Utd Premier League February 9, 2023 Man Utd 2-2 Leeds Premier League February 20, 2022 Leeds 2-4 Man Utd Premier League August 14, 2021 Man Utd 5-1 Leeds Premier League April 25, 2021 Leeds 0-0 Man Utd Premier League

