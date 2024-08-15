Old Trafford will host the opening game of the 2024-25 Premier League season, as Manchester United play Fulham on Friday.
Erik ten Hag's charges kicked off their season with a FA Community Shield final loss to cross-city rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils will aim to improve on a poor season last time out.
On the other hand, Fulham will also be looking to elevate their performance after a 13th-placed league finish last term.
How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
In the U.S. the game will be shown live on the USA Network. Spanish language commentary is also available on UNIVERSO. Both of these channels are available on the streaming service Fubo, as well as other options including Sling TV and DirecTV Stream.
DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial to customers.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary
If you would prefer to listen to live play-by-play commentary of the game, you can do so with a SiriusXM satellite radio subscription.
SiriusXM satellite radio subscription is available.
Manchester United vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3pm ET / 12pm PT
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Old Trafford, Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, August 16, in the United Kingdom (UK).
Team news & squads
Manchester United team news
Injury woes have struck early for Ten Hag as big money signing Leny Yaro is sidelined with a foot injury sustained during pre-season, with the company of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof in the treatment room.
And while Harry Maguire remains a fitness doubt, former Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui could be called into action in the back four.
In attack, Joshua Zirkzee should feature in the absence of injury stricken Rasmus Hojlund, with either Jadon Sancho or captain Bruno Fernandes deployed as a false nine.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez, Evans, Dalot, Evans, Amass
|Midfielders:
|Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Collyer, Gore, Mejbri
|Forwards:
|Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley
Fulham team news
Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz will need to step into big shoes following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic, joined by former United man Andreas Pereira and summer signing Emile Smith Rowe in midfield.
Fellow new signing Jorge Cuenca may not get the nod in the XI, so Issa Diop and Calvin Bassey are likely to form the central defensive pair at Old Trafford.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Benda
|Defenders:
|Tete, Bassey, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson, Mbabu
|Midfielders:
|Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield, Vinicius
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Fulham across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 24, 2024
|Manchester United 1-2 Fulham
|Premier League
|November 4, 2023
|Fulham 0-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|May 28, 2023
|Manchester United 2-1 Fulham
|Premier League
|March 19, 2023
|Manchester United 3-1 Fulham
|FA Cup
|November 13, 2022
|Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
|Premier League