Is Man Utd teenager Garnacho two-footed? Argentine starlet explains why he is strong with both feet

Alejandro Garnacho is making quite the impact at Manchester United, with the 18-year-old forward looking to make his game as complete as possible.

Youngster catching the eye for Red Devils

Has scored against Sociedad and Fulham

Believes he's at his best on the left wing

WHAT HAPPENED? The odd question has been asked of the Argentine starlet’s attitude, but he is still finding his feet and learning a trade at the very highest level – with Europa League and Premier League minutes taken in this season by a hot prospect that has already graced a senior international squad. Garnacho has been on target against Real Sociedad and Fulham, with both of those efforts scored with his supposedly weaker left foot.

WHAT THEY SAID: Garnacho has told United’s official website when asked about his best position and a bid to become two-footed: “I’ve always liked to play out wide on the left, as a right-footed player able to cut inside. To be able to play as a right-footed player down the left, you also have to be pretty decent with your weaker foot. From an early age, I’ve always practised hard using both feet, because that makes you into a much better player and so nowadays I can play with both feet – not to perfection but to a good standard. Thankfully I was able to score those two goals with my other foot without too much difficulty.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has also discussed what it feels like to be a first-team star at Old Trafford, with his star continuing to rise on the back of domestic and continental strikes. He added: “I think I’d have to say it’s the sweetest moment of my life so far really. My first goal as a full professional. My family and my friends and everyone were there to see me, and it was a really good goal. And I was very happy and proud of being able to get on the scoresheet wearing this shirt.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The talented teenager was left out of Argentina’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, meaning that he is counting down the days to United’s next competitive outing against Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 21.