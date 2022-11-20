Was Alejandro Garnacho’s Argentina snub down to attitude problems? Mascherano responds to rumours around Man Utd starlet

Alejandro Garnacho has seen his attitude called into question, but Javier Mascherano says that it is not why the youngster was snubbed by Argentina.

Youngster called up by Albiceleste in March

Has made an impact at Old Trafford in 2022-23

Will not figure at global showpiece in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 18-year-old has continued to make a senior breakthrough at Manchester United in the 2022-23 campaign, having previously been drafted into the Albiceleste squad back in March. Garnacho has caught the eye, scoring two goals for the Red Devils, but was left out of Lionel Scaloni’s plans for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: There have been suggestions that Garnacho did not make the cut after seeing the likes of Bruno Fernandes query his professionalism, but Mascherano – who is now a coach with the Argentina youth teams – insists that is not the case, saying in The Mirror: “The first time Scaloni brought him in March, and then when we went to Toulon, he behaved spectacularly. Garnacho is a respectful boy. He formed a very nice bond with the boys who play in Argentina even though he didn’t really know them. I really don't know why they say what they say, but with us he had a behaviour and predisposition that was 10 out of 10. Obviously Garnacho is a great player. There is a reason he is playing for Manchester United at the age of 18.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho scored four goals for the Argentina Under-20 side – who are managed by Mascherano - at the 2022 Toulon tournament, as they finished fifth at that event, and has kicked on at club level in the current campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Rather than chase down global glory with Argentina in the Middle East, Garnacho can now focus on working hard during the World Cup break at Old Trafford – allowing him to see more competitive game time under Erik ten Hag during the second-half of the season.